While they share most of the same underpinnings, there's more to differentiate the 2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth from the Mazda MX-5 than just styling. It features a Fiat-designed and built turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder instead of the Mazda's naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter engine. And for the Abarth specifically, it has an amazing exhaust note courtesy of a Record Monza exhaust system.

The upgraded exhaust is a standard feature on 2019 Abarth models, and it alone is worth considering the more aggressive-looking performance-oriented 124 variant. It gives the roadster an angry burble at idle, that turns into a gravelly growl as the revs rise. It's not quite as rorty as the straight-pipe system in the 500 Abarth hatchback, but it's close. The volume is pretty loud, but not so much that you'll set off car alarms. You can hear the various sounds in the video above that features start-up, idle, acceleration and free-revving.