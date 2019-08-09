The 2020 BMW X2 is the X1’s stylish and fun sibling. They share a common vehicle platform, including the same base engine and interior design, but diverge from there. Where the X1 succeeds at being a fun but utilitarian crossover, the X2 offers more performance, more distinctive style and more controversy. That extra performance comes courtesy of the sportier, more powerful M35i variant that's exclusive to the X2. The controversy comes from that style, which certainly won't be for everyone, and that, importantly, reduces the space and versatility many folks expect from an SUV.

That BMW offers choice in this growing segment can't be viewed as a bad thing, however. Some may like the X1, others may prefer the X2. Still, it's important to check out the segment's other strong entries, including the Volvo XC40 and all-new 2019 Audi Q3. Considering a non-luxury vehicle like the surprisingly luxurious Mazda CX-5 is a good idea too. Yet, the 2020 X2 remains a compelling entry for those who prioritize style and performance.

What’s new for 2020?

There are no noteworthy changes for 2020. The X2 was first introduced for 2018, with last year's key change being the introduction of the M35i variant.

What’s interior and in-car technology like?

The 2020 BMW X2 has an interior that is fitting of a small, luxury crossover. It’s no 8 Series on the inside, but the high-quality materials and interfaces feel are appropriate for the BMW badge. It's not the most overtly luxurious atmosphere, but it can certainly be a stylish one with the right options selected. We're huge fans of BMW’s Magma Red interior color option, shown above. It’s a glorious red orange hue that pops against any contrasting exterior color.

One important aspect you should note is that the X2 doesn't have the high-and-mighty SUV-like seating position many expect from an SUV. Instead, it's lower and rather car-like. We didn't necessarily mind this, but it may not be what many crossover shoppers are seeking. At least know that the X2's X1 sibling comes closer to it. There's one nagging annoyance common with both small BMW SUVs, however: the offset steering wheel. They're not the only cars guilty of this, but it could prove to be a constant annoyance.

As for the tech, BMW equips the X2 with its iDrive infotainment system. It’s not the latest version you’ll find on models like the X5 and new 3 Series, which means its missing touchscreen functionality and several other features, but it’s still plenty sufficient thanks to a system that responds quickly to inputs via the rotary controller and surrounding menu buttons. Unfortunately, tech feature content is a bit thin. Android Auto is not available and BMW uniquely offers Apple CarPlay only as an optional subscription. Many cars that cost substantially less include both features as standard equipment.

How big is it?

The 2020 BMW X2 is on the smaller side of crossovers, falling into what is considered the subcompact crossover segment along with vehicles like the Volvo XC40, Range Rover Evoque, Lexus UX, Mercedes GLA and Audi Q3. At 172.2 inches in length, it falls on the smaller side of things in this class, but not by much.

In terms of height, you're bound to notice how short it is from the get-go. It’s one of the few crossovers we can stand next to and see completely over it. This low roof does reduce headroom compared to the X1, but not so much that your head will be touching the headliner. It’s a little awkward getting back there with the small opening, but there’s plenty of space once settled with 36.7 inches of rear legroom.

In terms of cargo space, the X2 has a trick up its sleeve. At first try, we fit two medium-sized check-in suitcases and two roll-aboards behind its raised back seat. That's not great, but it's also pretty typical for a segment that doesn't exactly put the U in SUV. However, lifting up the cargo floor reveals the X2's full 21.6-cubic-feet of space, allowing us to fit another pair of roll-aboards and a small duffle bag, too. It basically takes the X2 from average to one of the best in the class. Just know that extra under-floor storage comes at the expense of a spare tire – if you opt for one that space disappears.