2019 Ford F-150 Review and Buying Guide | Digging deep from Work Truck to Limited

The 2019 Ford F-150 interior ranges broadly in materials and technology throughout the many trims. Straight lines and angles remain all the way to the expensive Limited trim — the styling truly captures the "truck persona." All the big buttons, switches and simple layout look and feel proper on the truck, and there aren't any weird interior gimmicks. Each trim level improves on the one below it, ranging from rubber floor mats and vinyl seats to thick carpet, real wood and leather covering everything. There are even three high-luxury trims in the King Ranch, Platinum and Limited, which really just differ in the fanciness and look of their interior materials and in how much equipment is standard.Ford can't match the Ram's optional 12-inch screen , but it has a responsive 8-inch touchscreen, running the Sync 3 tech interface that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Sync 3 works well enough, and is probably one of the simpler and cleaner infotainment interfaces out there.If you plan on towing, then you'll enjoy the F-150's Trailer Backup Assist that allows you to travel in reverse with a trailer through a simple knob interface on the dash. No more figuring out which way to counterintuitively turn the steering wheel.Ford makes the F-150 in three body styles: Regular cab, SuperCab and SuperCrew. The SuperCab with an 8-foot bed is the longest F-150 you can buy, measuring in at 250.5 inches. You'll be sacrificing interior space that way — as in other extended cabs, the back seat's cramped legroom and upright backrest is best suited for occasional short trips. The F-150 SuperCab also utilizes annoying clamshell doors rather than the regular front-hinged doors found on rival trucks with similar-length cabs.The SuperCrew does have regular doors and obviously provides the most interior room. Nobody will be wanting for more legroom or just space in general, just like every other full-size pickup sold today. It's very comfortable back there, although unlike the Ram and Toyota Tundra , the seat back doesn't recline. Seating for either five or six is available with either the SuperCab and SuperCrew. The interior feels like it has a lot of space and tons of headroom. There are multiple levels to easily rest your left arm, and the seats do not lack in room to spread out and get comfortable.The bed is a choose-your-own-adventure type story. A full 8-foot bed is available on both the Regular Cab and SuperCab, but a 6.5-foot bed is the largest you can option on the SuperCrew. Ford also boasts the distinctive tailgate assist step (derisively dubbed the "man step" in GM advertisements), which makes getting up and down from the bed an exponentially easier experience – especially if doing so repeatedly.There are many variations when it comes to powertrain setups on the F-150. The base engine is a 3.3-liter V6 that makes 290 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. Then Ford offers a pair of turbocharged V6s as upgrades. First is the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, outputting 325 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. Upgrade from that and you get the 3.5-liter EcoBoost that produces 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. If you buy the Raptor or Limited, you get the high-output 3.5-liter V6 and its whopping 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque.Ford still offers the 5.0-liter V8 as an engine upgrade for the 2019 model year, so truck fans can still go for displacement over everything else. There's also the 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel option. This oil-burner makes 250 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque. Every engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission except for the entry-level V6, which is mated to a six-speed auto.Fuel economy varies by style, so we'll break it out for you here with some ranges.Towing and payload ratings also vary widely, but the maximum towing capacity is 13,200 pounds, while payload tops out at 3,270 pounds.