Ford GT to race Le Mans with classic liveries

Ford is readying to run its current factory GT Le Mans program for the final time, and nothing is sent off these days without some sort of special goodbye. For the 2019 Le Mans 24 Hours, all four Ford GTs will wear "Celebration Liveries" that mark and honor parts of the GT's history.
Ford got back into Le Mans racing in 2016, which was exactly 50 years since the company's historic 1966 victory. Now, Ford is exiting the game, once again looking back at the cars of years past that have shaped the program. Before the cars make their public debuts at La Sarthe Circuit this week, Ford released renderings and a single photo of what they'll look like.
The most notable livery of the bunch will be used on Stefan Mücke's, Olivier Pla's, and Billy Johnson's No. 66 GT. The black and white scheme is a call back to Bruce McLaren's and Chris Amon's GT40 that won Le Mans in 1966. Andy Priaulx's, Harry Tincknell's, and Jonathan Bomarito's No. 67 GT is much brighter, with a red and white livery that honors the 1967 GT40 driven by Dan Gurney and A.J. Foyt.
The No. 68 car, which won the 2016 race, is going the superstitious path, and will race in the same red, white, and blue colors it did then. Dirk Müller, Joey Hand, and Sébastien Bourdais will be behind the wheel. The fourth car, No. 69 driven by Scott Dixon, Ryan Briscoe, and Richard Westbrook, is looking fresh in a nice light blue that honors the second-place car from the 1966 race.
Additionally, Ford snuck one more GT into this announcement that will be racing in the GTE Am class. Keating Motorsports will be sporting the No. 85 GT in the colors of its sponsor, Wynn's. Ben Keating, Jeroen Bleekemolen, and Felipe Fraga will have the keys to that car.
Although this is a send-off for the program, it doesn't necessarily stop at Le Mans. Ford will continue its racing schedule throughout 2019, including competition in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The new Ford GT liveries will be on track on June 2 for the official Le Mans test, and they can be seen racing on June 15 and 16.
