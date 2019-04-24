New Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ could move to a Toyota platform

There's more rumormill news about the future of the Toyota 86 and its twin, the Subaru BRZ. Australian website CarSales reports that the next versions of the coupe twins may switch from the existing and heavily modified Impreza platform to Toyota's TNGA platform.
The reason? An unnamed Subaru insider tells the site the next-generation versions of the cars will retain their rear-wheel-drive configuration and thus won't move to the new Subaru Global Platform, upon which the automaker is basing all its new all-wheel-drive vehicles. That leaves two options: staying with the current Subaru platform, or moving to the Toyota New Global Architecture, which underpins vehicles including the Prius, C-HR, Camry and Highlander, and can better accommodate real-wheel-drive layouts. The TNGA would also help save weight and provide economies of scale.
"It's a very flexible platform, but we make all-wheel-drive vehicles," the insider told CarSales about the new Subaru platform. "That's our forte, all-wheel drive."
The 86 and BRZ launched for 2012, the former as the Scion FR-S, sharing the Impreza platform, Subaru's 205-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder boxer engine and a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. Both brands have confirmed they are working on new vehicles but have declined to offer details, and the source tells CarSales that development at Subaru is well under way.
Toyota just revealed its heavily anticipated (and much-dissected) Supra in Detroit in January, based heavily on BMW engineering. The automaker is reportedly keen to build a family of sports cars, with a possible third model under consideration, and is developing the new 86 with plenty of involvement from the Toyota Gazoo Racing division.
