2020 Toyota Supra debuts in Detroit: At last! Rejoice! And read all about it

The lead-up to this one has been long in the making, with plenty of hype and spy shots and teasers — even a NASCAR tie-in. Finally, the wait is over, as Toyota has given the 2020 Supra coupe its official debut at the Detroit Auto Show, with sales starting this summer.
This is the two-seat sports car enthusiasts have been waiting for, with 335 horsepower, 50:50 weight distribution, a long distinctive hood and personal input directly from Toyota President Akio Toyoda, who tested the car on the Nürburgring.
Let's start with the key mechanicals. The Supra is powered by a BMW-sourced 3.0-liter twin-scroll turbocharged inline-six engine with a variable intake valve lift system. It produces 335 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. That's good enough to push the Supra from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds, before propelling it to an electronically limited top speed of 155 miles per hour. It's all put to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission (with paddle shifters) and a standard active differential (with electric motor and multiplate clutches) to distribute torque.
To further help handling is a standard adaptive variable suspension. As specified by Toyota Gazoo Racing, that suspension is a double-joint spring strut front axle, and multi-link at the rear. The car also features variable-assist, variable-ratio electric power steering. At the corners are 19-inch forged alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sports, 255/35R19 up front and wider 275/35R19 in back. It features four-piston Brembo brake calipers and 13.7-inch front brake rotors.
The 2020 Supra has selectable driving modes, but just two of them: Normal and Sport. Sport mode dials back the traction and stability control, increases throttle response, sharpens shifting, gives the steering more weight, adjusts the suspension and boosts exhaust noise.
Toyota kept the concept of grand touring in mind when building the new Supra, so it's not just a stripped-down coupe. It features many of the creature comforts many have come to demand. Keyless entry, dual climate control, automatic windshield wipers, auto-dimming mirrors, power folding side mirrors and a leather steering wheel are standard equipment. All Supras will also have a suite of safety tech including forward collision warning and auto emergency braking, lane departure warning with steering assist, road sign recognition and auto high beams. Also available will be adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert and rear-end collision warning.
The Supra will be offered in two grades: 3.0 and 3.0 Premium. The standard Supra has a 6.5-inch display controlled by a rotary knob. The Premium model gets an 8.8-inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple Carplay, wireless phone charging and a 12-speaker sound system from JBL.
If you're curious about the dimensions of the 2020 Supra, Toyota has offered up some of those details as well. The car is 172.5 inches long, 73 inches wide and 50.9 inches high, with a 97.2-inch wheelbase. The track at the front is 62.8 inches up front, and 62.6 inches in the rear. Curb weight comes in at 3,397 pounds.
Now then, the cost:
The Supra 3.0 will start at $50,920, including $930 in destination fees. It will offer navigation and a JBL sound system as a $2,640 option. The 3.0 Premium starts at $54,920. The Driver Assist Package for the 3.0 Premium adds another $1,195.
The first 1,500 Supras built we be special Launch Edition versions, starting at $56,180. Based on the 3.0 Premium grade, they'll come with a few features to set them apart, including red mirror caps, matte black 19-inch alloy wheels, carbon-fiber accents, and a numbered, carbon-fiber plaque bearing the image of Akio Toyoda and his signature. White and black Launch Editions will include a red interior, while red ones will feature a black interior.
