Toyota still seems to want a third sports car

So what exactly could this sub-86 be? Well, Toyota had a little sports car concept a few years ago called the S-FR . The name had basically the same meaning as the FR-S name. The S stood for "sports," the F for "front" (as in front-engine), and the R for rear (as in rear-drive). It was a nicely proportioned car and was actually rather adorable with its scowling circular headlights. It also had a six-speed manual transmission and independent rear suspension. Basically it had all the right parts for a sports car. It also was definitely smaller and undoubtedly less potent than the 86. It would fit Tada's description perfectly.The one thing that would be disappointing is this sub-86 sports car, particularly if it were based on the S-FR concept, is that it might actually be too small for America. The S-FR looked close to the size of a Japanese Kei car, a class of vehicle in Japan designed to fit in a small footprint and capped to 660 cc of displacement. The fact that Honda won't bring its own Kei sports car, the S660, is a sign that something S-FR sized would probably be too small. There's also the question of whether this car Toyota comes up with could actually be made cheaply enough to be sold at a price comfortably below the 86's roughly $27,000. That could be difficult without working off an existing platform to keep costs down.Still, even if we didn't get it, we will be curious to see what a third Toyota sports car might be. And we're glad to hear that Toyota isn't put off the idea of rolling out more sporty models.