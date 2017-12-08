Best-Selling Cars and Trucks in America
Each and every month, we see a similar story playing out on sales floors across the United States. People flock to dealerships in near record numbers to buy new vehicles, and more of them are choosing fullsize pickup trucks than anything else.
Generally low fuel prices are a big contributing factor to the popularity of these not-so-eco-friendly choices, to be sure, but we also understand the desire for a modern truck – these do-it-all machines are equally as adept comforting passengers as they are hauling heavy loads.
The list of best-sellers looks mostly as we've come to expect, though the finishing order shuffled a bit. Behind the top trucks, where midsize sedans used to thrive, we see the effects of the crossover's rise to prominence, taking over as the family car of choice. But compact and midsize sedans still sell well enough to make an appearance in the top 10.
Without further ado, click through to see the most popular cars in the US.
10. Ford Explorer
November 2017 Sales: 24,110
Change vs. prior year: +22.80%
The Ford Explorer wasn't in the top 10 last month, but a massive 22-percent jump puts it right back into the thick of the sales race.
For 2017, Explorer offers a new Sport Appearance Package for lower trims, rendering a more aggressive look with 20-inch wheels, a gray grille insert and black cladding, black roof rack, and gray leather seating with gray suede accents and contrast stitching.Otherwise, it carries over unchanged.
Base engine is a 3.5-liter V6 that's used in many other Fords, from Flex to Fusion.It makes 290 horsepower and 255 pound-feet of torque, and can accelerate to 60 miles per hour in about 8.5 seconds, using the standard 6-speed automatic transmission.It comes as front-wheel drive but all-wheel drive is available on upper models.
A popular engine is the four-cylinder 2.3-liter turbo, available on some models and standard on Explorer Limited AWD.This EcoBoost four can be found in the Lincoln MKC and Ford Mustang, and in the Explorer makes 280 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque.It's better than the V6 in every aspect, including the sound that comes from the tuned exhaust system.
The most powerful and most fun engine is a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 making 365 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque, in the Platinum and Sport AWD models.If they made an Explorer SHO it would have this engine.The Explorer Sport with this twin turbo V6 gets 20-inch wheels, bigger brakes and a stiffer chassis, but it's still a long way from the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT.
Research the 2017 Ford Explorer
9. Ford Escape
November 2017 Sales: 25,101
Change vs. prior year: +9.10%
The Ford Escape is the first compact crossover on the list of the top 10 best selling vehicles in America, but it's hardly the last. It's also the second of three vehicles from Ford.
On the engine side, the base S trim sticks with the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 168 horsepower and 170 pound-feet of torque. Only ten percent of buyers choose the base model, which Ford considers the fleet option. The standard motor on the SE trim is the 1.5-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder shared with the Ford Fusion, here developing 179 hp and 186 lb-ft. That's six horsepower and two more pound-feet than the former mid-grade Escape engine, a 1.6-liter EcoBoost.
The Titanium trim comes standard with a heavily revised 2.0-liter EcoBoost with a twin-scroll turbo, the same as the engine in the Ford Edge, and is an option on the SE. It puts out 245 hp and 275 lb-ft on 93 octane, five more horsepower and pound-feet than the old 2.0-liter EcoBoost.
The sole transmission is a six-speed automatic, controllable through paddle shifters on the SE and Titanium trims. Both the 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter EcoBoost engines get auto stop-start technology, said to improve fuel economy by up to six percent. Even so, highway mileage takes a minor hit, the 1.5-liter getting 30 highway mpg compared to 32 with the previous 1.6-liter. The 2.0-liter, a new addition to the engine range, is rated at 22 mpg city, 29 highway, and 25 combined.
Research the 2017 Ford Escape
8. Toyota RAV4November 2017 Sales: 28,736
Change vs. prior year: +2.20%
The Toyota RAV4 is one of the compact SUVs that created the class and includes many outstanding features that make it an even more useful family vehicle. New for 2018 is an Adventure trim featuring larger over-fender flares, lower body guards & 18-inch black alloy wheels.
The RAV4 seats five and is a four-door, compact sport utility vehicle, now available in six trim levels: LE, XLE, SE, Limited, Platinum, and the new Adventure. All trims include a powerful 2.5-liter, 176-hp inline-4 and a six-speed automatic transmission. All models are available with front-wheel or full-time all-wheel drive.
Research the 2015 Toyota RAV4
7. Honda CivicNovember 2017 Sales: 31,181
Change vs. prior year: +23.20%
The Honda Civic looks to maintain it's position as the best-selling compact car in America with premium features, lots of safety equipment and excellent fuel economy. A naturally aspirated 2.0-liter, and a turbocharged 1.5-liter, are available, the latter pushing out 174-horsepower and 162-pound-feet of torque.
Research the 2017 Honda Civic
6. Honda CR-VNovember 2017 Sales: 32,206
Change vs. prior year: +25.00%
The Honda CR-V is roomy and versatile, which is great for today's family on the go. Major updates mean more space inside for passengers and cargo, a bit more power and efficiency from a new 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, and a quieter, more comfortable driving experience. The previous CR-V was already one of the best vehicles in its class, and the fully redesigned 2017 CR-V remains the best bet for your buck.
Research the 2018 Honda CR-V
5. Toyota Camry
November 2017 Sales: 34,991
Change vs. prior year: +24.10%
The Toyota Camry appeals to the average car buyer with its safety, fuel economy, exterior looks and standard features. A standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder puts out 203 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque and estimated fuel economy of 28 mpg city, 39 mpg highway, and 32 mpg combined. An optional 3.5-liter V6 makes 301 hp and 267 lb-ft. Finally, a hybrid delivers 51 mpg city, 53 mpg highway, and 52 mpg combined – essentially the same as most Prius trim levels.
Research the 2018 Toyota Camry
4. Nissan Rogue
November 2017 Sales: 36,080
Change vs. prior year: +35.50%
Available in front wheel drive and all-wheel-drive, the Nissan Rogue follows the popular recipe for a crossover with seating for five, a stylish exterior, and usable performance. A fine 2.5-liter, naturally aspirated four-cylinder with 170 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque works with Nissan's XTronic continuously variable transmission and standard front- or optional all-wheel drive.
Research the 2017 Nissan Rogue
3. Ram 1500-3500November 2017 Sales: 36,714
Change vs. prior year: -.5%
The Ram 1500 provides something for everyone with the choice of three cab styles (regular, Quad and Crew cabs), three wheelbases, and 4x2 or 4x4 drive types. Engine options include a 3.6-liter V6, 5.7-liter HEMI V8 or 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel engines. A multi-link coil spring rear suspension (in place of a traditional leaf spring suspension) improves ride and handling characteristics without sacrificing payload and towing capability.
Research the 2018 Ram 1500
2. Chevrolet SilveradoNovember 2017 Sales: 46,441
Change vs. prior year: +2.60%
The Chevy Silverado is big, bold and, now, more fuel efficient. This truck can handle almost anything you can throw at it, making it a great choice whether you're hauling families or hauling trailers. The Silverado is available with one of three EcoTec engines, a fully updated cabin with available MyLink connectivity and other features designed for the most discerning truck owners. Other new features include available front Park Assist, in addition to the rear Park Assist already available, and a sliding rear window with a defroster.
Research the Chevrolet
1. Ford F-Series
November 2017 Sales: 72,769
Change vs. prior year: +.90%
The latest Ford F-150 represents a revolutionary step forward in the full-size pickup truck market. The F-150 has set itself apart from the competition by rethinking the entire segment and offering an all-aluminum body on all of its models to reduce the curb weight while maintaining both the payload and the towing values. The all-aluminum body and pickup box shaves up to 700 lb. from the curb weight and the availability of four efficient gasoline engines paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission provides remarkable fuel economy.
The F-150 is available with three cab styles (regular, super and crew) with either a 4x2 or 4x4 drive train and three pickup box lengths. Five distinct trims include the XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum. Four engine choices are available: an all-new 3.3-liter V6, a 325-hp 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 with 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, and a 395-hp 5.0-liter flex-fuel V8.