2019 Detroit Auto Show Special | Autoblog Podcast #568

This week's Autoblog Podcast is a special one, recorded from Cobo Center in Detroit, site of the 2019 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS). Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is first joined by Senior Editor Alex Kierstein and Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski to talk about the Toyota Supra, Ford Shelby GT500 and Subaru STI S209. Then Senior Editor, Green, John Snyder and Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale join Greg to discuss the Nissan IMs Concept, new Ford Explorer and Kia Telluride, before going over the Editors' Picks for the best cars of the Detroit Auto Show.
Autoblog Podcast #568
Rundown
Feedback
Related Video:
Autoblog Podcast #568
Get The Podcast
- iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Rundown
- 2020 Toyota Supra
- 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
- 2019 Subaru WRX STI S209
- Nissan IMs Concept
- 2020 Ford Explorer (including ST and Hybrid)
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- Best in Show: 2019 Detroit Auto Show Editors' Picks
Feedback
- Email – Podcast@Autoblog.com
- Review the show on iTunes
Related Video: