Senior Editor Alex Kierstein: Finally, an S20X for the U.S. And more power. It’s legitimately special. Also, there seems to be a lot more happening in terms of enhancing the driver experience than simply glancing at the spec sheet would reveal. Will it be worth it, dollar for dollar? Probably not, but think of it as the ultimate fanboy car.

Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski: What's not to like? An STI, which I already love, with more power, more aggressive styling and gold wheels. If I were spending my own money on a performance car in 2019, I'd be looking long and hard at the S209.