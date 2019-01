2020 Ford Explorer ST with 400 hp and Explorer Hybrid revealed in Detroit

2020 Ford Explorer ST

2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid Limited

The full 2020 Ford Explorer lineup is complete with the reveal of the Explorer Hybrid and Explorer ST. They're both firsts for the model, and they represent totally different philosophies. See what makes them unique as we delve into their details.As car enthusiasts, we can't help but be most excited about the sporty Explorer ST. It's the most powerful Explorer with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 making 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque, and it's even more torquey than the non-hybrid Lincoln Aviator that shares the engine. A 10-speed automatic backs the V6 and sends power to all four wheels. We kind of wish there was a rear-drive only version, but at least this system, like in the regular Explorer, will be rear-biased. Suspension is stiffened up, and the brakes are slightly upgraded. Ford will also offer an ST Street Pack and ST Track Pack that both offer increasingly more powerful brakes and 21-inch wheels.The ST includes some other nice standard features. It has unique leather upholstery with ST logos stitched in the seatbacks and a heated flat-bottom steering wheel. The 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and towing package are standard, too.Pricing hasn't been announced, but a Ford representative said that it will be priced under $60,000. That may sound a bit steep, but it's worth noting that's cheaper than the Dodge Durango SRT