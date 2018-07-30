Audi teases PB 18 E-Tron electric supercar concept

Audi is set to reveal what it's calling an "electric-drive supercar concept" next month during the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. It's called the PB 18 E-Tron, referring to the Pebble Beach venue and the year of its unveiling.
Beyond that, Audi says only that the car owes some of its technology solutions to the Le Mans-series winner R18 E-Tron and that it was conceived and designed by the new Audi Design Loft down the coast in Malibu. It released a darkened teaser image that shows a road-going car with a squat profile, bulging wheel arches, slim LED headlights and a raised rear spoiler.
The R18 E-Tron racer was a hybrid powertrain. More recently, Audi has been prepping its new E-Tron electric crossover prototype, which was rated at 248 of range on the European WLTP cycle from its 95-kWh battery and dual electric motors, the first of three electric vehicles expected by 2020. It promises to be a "futuristic electric design study for the performance enthusiast driver."
We'll find out more when it makes its debut Aug. 23 at the Laguna Seca racetrack, if not before then.
