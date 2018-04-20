Audi E-Tron range revealed: It doesn't go as far as we expected

Audi showed off its near-production E-Tron crossover prototype at the Geneva Motor Show this year, even going so far as driving prototypes around the city during the press days. The company didn't reveal much in the way of specifications, though. But now some more concrete details have been revealed about the range and the charging capabilities.
First off, the range is less than we expected. Based on a couple of E-Tron concepts that preceded the prototype's reveal, we were expecting a range of about 311 miles. But it turns out the range is just over 248 miles on the WLTP cycle. Exactly what that will translate to with U.S. testing is hard to say for sure. The Chevy Bolt EV has almost the same range on both cycles with 240 on WLTP, and 238 on EPA. The Hyundai Kona EV on the other hand was rated for 292 miles on the WLTP, but Hyundai revised the numbers for the U.S. to be 250 miles. So the Audi could remain at its listed range, or it could drop significantly. We imagine Audi will want to keep it close to 248 to make a case against the Chevy and Hyundai, as well as the Tesla Model 3.
The E-Tron will still be able to make use of DC fast chargers with up to 150 kW worth of power. Though fast chargers of that strength are unusual right now, Audi says there will be about 200 stations in Germany by the end of the year, which should make longer-distance driving pretty simple in that region.
The E-Tron crossover is still slated to go on sale in Europe at the end of 2018. We expect it will go on sale in other markets such as the U.S. later on.
