2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke Diesel nets 30 mpg on the highway

That's significantly better than the outgoing Ram 1500 EcoDiesel's 27 mpg highway, 19 mpg and a combined rating of 22 mpg. That said, a new EcoDiesel is on the way for the 2019 Ram 1500, and we're sure to see some improvements over the outgoing model. The Chevy Silverado is getting a diesel, too, though we don't yet know the rating on that truck.Fuel economy might be great, but the diesel engine also gives the F-150 11,400 pounds of towing capability and a 1,940-pound payload rating. Stripped-down commercial trucks have a bit extra, with 2,020 pounds of payload.We haven't driven the F-150 diesel quite yet, but stay tuned soon for a full review. The truck should start hitting dealer showrooms in May.