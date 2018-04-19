2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke Diesel nets 30 mpg on the highway

It's been more than a year since the refreshed 2018 Ford F-150 debuted at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show. While we've driven the gasoline-powered variants, news on the upcoming diesel model has been scarce. We know the truck's 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 will make 250 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque, but the all-important fuel economy figures weren't revealed until today. The new engine will net the big truck 30 mpg highway, 22 mpg city with a combined rating of 25 mpg.
That's significantly better than the outgoing Ram 1500 EcoDiesel's 27 mpg highway, 19 mpg and a combined rating of 22 mpg. That said, a new EcoDiesel is on the way for the 2019 Ram 1500, and we're sure to see some improvements over the outgoing model. The Chevy Silverado is getting a diesel, too, though we don't yet know the rating on that truck.
Fuel economy might be great, but the diesel engine also gives the F-150 11,400 pounds of towing capability and a 1,940-pound payload rating. Stripped-down commercial trucks have a bit extra, with 2,020 pounds of payload.
We haven't driven the F-150 diesel quite yet, but stay tuned soon for a full review. The truck should start hitting dealer showrooms in May.
