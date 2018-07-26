2019 Ford F-150 Limited gets Raptor power with 3.5L EcoBoost option

There's no denying that Ford's EcoBoost 3.5-liter V6 engine is a powerhouse. In the F-150 Raptor, it produces a remarkable 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. However, in the regular F-150, the 3.5L is limited to 375 hp. Make that "was." The Raptor's up-rated engine is making its way into the luxurious F-150 Limited, and you might be thinking that to preserve the Raptor's roost at the top of the Ford pickup pecking order, they'd saddle it with a lower power output.
Nope. The 2019 F-150 Limited gets the same rated output as its brawny off-road cousin. The move makes the F-150 Limited so equipped the most powerful 1500-class pickup on the market, upstaging the various full-size trucks from GM offered with the 6.2-liter V8, which pumps out 420 hp. This turns the regular 3.5L EcoBoost's power deficit into an up-rated motor's horsepower boon.
What's telling about the truck market in general is that this option didn't appear on a sport truck intended for the street — the revival of the old SVT Lightning that some truck enthusiasts have been pining for. Remember the Tremor? That single-cab pickup with a 3.5-liter EcoBoost was an interesting idea but a lackluster execution, and didn't capture the Lightning's pizazz. That history aside, in another era this might have been a muscle truck.
But the market's insatiable demand for pickups with high-end content makes the Limited the natural spot to plop the top-dog engine. Plus, the Raptor is quick enough on the street to occupy some of the Lightning's old slot in the lineup. Instead, the F-150 Limited will do battle with the upscale GM trucks, like the GMC Sierra Denali.
Inside, there's a new two-tone leather option, but other Limited trappings seem unchanged. Well, if you don't consider enlarged leather perforations to be significant. Pricing for the 3.5L EcoBoost option has not been announced, but the truck will be available late this year.
