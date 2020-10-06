Zombie cars: 5 discontinued vehicles that aren't dead yet

Like zombies, these dead cars still sell among the living
Car models come and go, but as revealed by monthly sales data, once a car is discontinued, it doesn't just disappear instantly. And in the case of some models, vanishing into obscurity can be a slow, tedious process.
That's the case with the five cars we have here. All of them have been discontinued, but car companies keep racking up "new" sales with them.
There are actually a lot more discontinued cars that are still registering new sales than what we included here. We kept this list to the oldest and most unlikely vehicles still being sold as new, including a couple of supercars. We've ordered the list in order of fewest vehicles sold. Click on the image above to get started.
2012 Lexus LFA: 1 sale
The first car on this list (which is mostly full of lackluster automobiles) is a supercar: the Lexus LFA. It's an exhilarating car to drive, and is packed full of interesting technology. Lexus sold a total of 1 LFA coupe so far this year to what we have to guess is a very satisfied customer. By our count, there ought to be 4 more unsold LFAs sitting somewhere on dealer lots in America.
It's also worth noting that Lexus only sold the LFA for two model years, 2011 and 2012, which means it is by far the oldest new vehicle on this list. It's also one of the most soul-stirring supercars we've ever driven, complete with a V10 engine that revs all the way past 9,000 rpm. Let's just say we're jealous of the lone LFA buyer.
2017 Dodge Viper: 3 sales
Dodge discontinued the rip-roaring Viper after the 2017 model year, but there are still a few left in dealerships around the country. So far this year, Dodge has managed to sell 3 SRT Vipers.
It's interesting to think that these buyers had the option of driving home in a brand-new mid-engine Corvette, but chose to go in an entirely different direction. Something tells us they won't be disappointed with its 640-horsepower naturally aspirated V10 engine, even if it's mounted way out in front of the driver instead of the preferable sportscar location behind the driver.
2017 Chrysler 200: 3 sales
The Chrysler 200 is actually a pretty nice sedan, with good looks and decent driving dynamics let down by a lack of roominess, particularly in the back seat. Of course, the number of Americans in the market for sedans is rapidly winding down, and other automakers are following Chrysler's footsteps in canceling their slow-selling four-doors.
Even if Chrysler never really found its footing in the ultra-competitive midsize sedan segment, apparently dealerships have a few leftover 2017 200s floating around. So far, 3 buyers have decided to sign the dotted line to take one of these aging sedans home.
2019 Buick LaCrosse
Much has been written about the American shift from sedans to crossovers, and the full-size Buick LaCrosse is one casualty of the times.
Interestingly, Buick sold 1,389 LaCrosse sedans in 2019, its last year of production. That's certainly not a big number, but it's not really the worst performance in the dwindling segment. In any case, there are apparently a few still left on lots around the country, because the automaker has recorded 6 total sales so far in 2020.
2019 Chevrolet Volt: 6 sales
This one stings. We have always been fans of the range-extended plug-in Chevy Volt and the potential it offers to consumers looking to drastically cut their fossil fuel use. In fact, we liked it enough to write a eulogy of sorts.
Sadly, Chevrolet didn't sell enough Volts to justify keeping it in production. The automaker has sold exactly 6 new Volts so far in 2020.