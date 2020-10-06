Zombie cars: 5 discontinued vehicles that aren't dead yet

slide-2198059

Car models come and go, but as revealed by monthly sales data, once a car is discontinued, it doesn't just disappear instantly. And in the case of some models, vanishing into obscurity can be a slow, tedious process.

That's the case with the five cars we have here. All of them have been discontinued, but car companies keep racking up "new" sales with them.

There are actually a lot more discontinued cars that are still registering new sales than what we included here. We kept this list to the oldest and most unlikely vehicles still being sold as new, including a couple of supercars. We've ordered the list in order of fewest vehicles sold. Click on the image above to get started.