Nissan's 370Z has nearly reached the end of its lifecycle, according to a recent report. While it's still displayed on the firm's official website, the rear-wheel-drive coupe is almost sold-out at dealers across the United States.

Only 28 units of the 370Z found a home in America during the first quarter of 2021, a 95% decline compared to the same time period in 2020, and website CarsDirect believes that shockingly low figure isn't a sign that demand for the 12-year-old model has collapsed. It speculates that the 370Z is sold-out; it wrote there are no more units left in Nissan's national inventory, and that there are none in the pipeline. Autoblog learned there is still time to pick up a new Z, however.

"We've investigated, and there are still a few vehicles left in inventory," a company spokesperson told us. "We cannot comment further outside of the statement," the source added, so we don't know if more Zs are on their way, or if what's left is what buyers will need to fight over. Officially, Nissan merely confirmed it extended 370Z sales into 2021.

The 370Z isn't quite sold-out, but it sounds like the end is near. Nissan axed the 370Z Roadster after the 2019 model year, and it previously confirmed the coupe would retire in 2021, though it didn't reveal precisely when it would manufacture the last example. While the 370Z likely won't receive a special edition to carry it into retirement, it got the honor of celebrating the storied Z nameplate's 50th birthday in 2019, when Nissan released a 50th Anniversary Edition model (pictured).

What's next?

Once the 370 retires, Z fans who want to put a new coupe in their driveway will need to wait until the production version of the Z Proto (pictured above) makes its debut. Tentatively called simply Z, without a number preceding the letter, it won't change much as it makes the transition from a concept to a production car, and unverified reports claim it will receive a 400-horsepower version of the twin-turbocharged, 3.0-liter V6 currently found in the Infiniti Q50. Buyers will be asked to choose between a six-speed manual transmission and a nine-speed automatic sourced from Mercedes-Benz.

Sales in the United States will likely start in 2022, meaning the Z could land in showrooms for the 2023 model year. Citing ever-stricter emissions regulations, Nissan confirmed the coupe will not return to the European market.