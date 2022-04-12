We recently brought you the most efficient vehicles for 2022, but we thought we’d get a little more granular, starting with SUVs and crossovers. We’ve previously broken down the traditional hybrid and internal combustion utility vehicles with the best gas mileage, followed by a separate post focused on the most fuel-efficient plug-in hybrid utes. Now, we’re focusing on all-electric SUVs and crossovers.

Even when energy prices are cheap, many of us would like to minimize our carbon footprint in the course of our daily lives. As such, choosing a fuel-efficient vehicle can be a priority for drivers who want to both spend less and pollute less. Many EV buyers are especially concerned with how far they can drive between recharges, but if lower operating costs and carbon footprint is your goal, you want to pay more attention to overall energy efficiency. The simplest way for a consumer to do this is to look at the EPA’s combined miles-per-gallon-equivalent (mpg-e) rating.

Here are the electric SUVs and crossovers of 2022, ranked by mpg-e, as of this writing. Some models offer different powertrains with various battery capacities and number of electric motors (the latter of which often also equates to whether an EV is two- or all-wheel drive). For the purposes of this list, we’ve ranked them based on the most efficient version of each model (and listed which version that is, where applicable), and in addition to combined fuel economy, we’ve also listed their EPA city and highway mpg-e ratings.

2022 electric SUVs and crossovers ranked by mpg-e

1. Tesla Model Y (long-range): 122 mpg-e (129 city / 116 highway)

2. (Tie) Chevrolet Bolt EV: 120 mpg-e (131 city / 109 highway)

2. (Tie) Hyundai Kona Electric: 120 mpg-e (132 city / 108 highway)

4. Toyota bZ4X (XLE FWD): 119 mpg-e (131 city / 107 highway)

5. Kia EV6 (standard-range RWD): 117 mpg-e (136 city / 100 highway)

6. Chevrolet Bolt EUV: 115 mpg-e (125 city / 104 highway)

7. Hyundai Ioniq 5 (long-range RWD): 114 mpg-e (132 city / 98 highway)

8. (Tie) Kia Niro EV: 112 mpg-e (123 city / 102 highway)

8. (Tie) Volkswagen ID.4 (Pro): 112 mpg-e (121 city / 102 highway)

10. Subaru Solterra (Premium): 104 mpg-e (114 city / 94 highway)

11. Ford Mustang Mach-E (RWD):103 mpg-e (110 city / 96 highway)

12. Tesla Model X (base):102 mpg-e (107 city / 97 highway)

13. Audi Q4 E-Tron Quattro (including Sportback): 95 mpg-e (100 city / 89 highway)

14. Mazda MX-30: 92 mpg-e (98 city / 85 highway)

15. Volvo C40 Recharge: 87 mpg-e (94 city / 80 highway)

16. BMW iX (xDrive50 w/20-inch wheels): 86 mpg-e (86 city / 85 highway)

17. Volvo XC40 Recharge: 85 mpg-e (92 city / 79 highway)

18. Audi E-Tron Quattro: 78 mpg-e (78 city / 77 highway)

19. Jaguar I-Pace: 76 mpg-e (80 city / 72 highway)

20. Audi E-Tron S (Sportback w/20-inch wheels): 75 mpg-e (73 city / 78 highway)

21. Rivian R1S: 69 mpg-e (73 city / 65 highway)

