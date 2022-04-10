Find Cheap Gas Prices near you.
  2. Green
Green

Best plug-in hybrid SUVs of 2022, ranked by gas mileage

These utility vehicles make the most of gas and electric power

Apr 10th 2022 at 7:30AM

Whether or not you’re concerned about gas prices, you still might want to limit your carbon footprint by driving an efficient car. You might not be ready to go all electric, and a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) might be the right fit for you (here's the difference between hybrids, plug-in hybrids and full EVs). You might also need the space and capability of an SUV or a crossover. With that in mind, we’re compiling a list of the PHEV utility vehicles you can buy in 2022, along with their fuel economy, as rated by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The EPA rates PHEVs by their mile-per-gallon equivalent (mpg-e) when using both electricity and gasoline. The agency also lists a vehicle’s estimated electric range, as well as its gas-only fuel economy for when the battery is depleted (or if you forget to plug it in when you get home).

Related:

That said, sometimes vehicles without a plug can be more efficient, based on the EPA’s calculations, than a plug-in hybrid. Still, depending on your driving situation — especially if you make small trips and plug in every time you get home — you can actually use very little gasoline in your day-to-day driving with a PHEV. 

Here, we list the available plug-in hybrid SUVs and crossovers in order of gas+electric mpg-e, and include the vehicle’s rated electric range followed by its gas-only mpg when the battery is depleted. If there are multiple versions of the same model — whether they have different engine or drivetrain options — we only list the most efficient version of each.

  1. Ford Escape PHEV: 105 mpg-e combined / 37 miles of electric range / 40 gas-only mpg
  2. Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid: 105 mpg-e / 26 miles / 46 mpg
  3. Toyota RAV4 Prime: 94 mpg-e / 42 miles / 38 mpg
  4. Lexus NX 450h Plus: 84 mpg-e / 37 miles / 36 mpg
  5. Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid: 80 mpg-e / 33 miles / 35 mpg
  6. Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid: 79 mpg-e / 32 miles / 34 mpg
  7. Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring: 78 mpg-e / 28 miles / 33 mpg
  8. Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid: 76 mpg-e / 31 miles / 33 mpg
  9. Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: 74 mpg-e / 24 miles / 26 mpg
  10. Mini Cooper SE Countryman: 73 mpg-e / 18 miles / 29 mpg
  11. Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge: 66 mpg-e / 36 miles / 28 mpg
  12. Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge: 63 mpg-e / 36 miles / 26 mpg
  13. Audi Q5 TFSI e Quattro: 61 mpg-e / 23 miles / 26 mpg
  14. Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe: 56 mpg-e / 26 miles / 23 mpg
  15. Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring: 56 mpg-e / 21 miles / 23 mpg
  16. BMW X5 xDrive45e: 50 mpg-e / 31 miles / 20 mpg
  17. Jeep Wrangler 4xe: 49 mpg-e / 22 miles / 20 mpg
  18. Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid: 46 mpg-e / 19 miles / 22 mpg
  19. Bentley Bentayga Hybrid: 46 mpg-e / 18 miles / 19 mpg
  20. Land Rover Range Rover Sport PHEV: 42 mpg-e / 19 miles / 19 mpg

Note: The 2022 Range Rover P440e fuel economy has not yet been rated by the EPA, but Land Rover estimates an electric range of 48 miles.

Related video:

X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X