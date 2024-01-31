While the American automotive trends tend to lean toward SUVs and trucks, and sedans seem to be dying out, there are some great four-doors out there in the EV market. They may not have the bulk, the high vantage point, or the storage capacity of the utes, but some folks still want a car that’s, well, a car. A sedan might not always have as much room to cram in a big battery pack, either, but they also don’t weigh as much. They tend to be more lithe, sexy and agile. And they’re generally cheaper than their bigger brethren, too, though some of the full-size luxury sedans can still get well into six-figure pricing.

If that’s not your thing, you can check out the best electric SUVs, but if you’ve read this far, you probably enjoy sedans as much as us. We’ve tested quite a few, and these are the best electric sedans of 2024.

Best electric sedans below $60,000

Tesla Model 3 — $40,380

The Tesla Model 3 is one of just two sedans (along with the Hyundai Ioniq 6) to make it onto our list of best EVs under $50,000. It’s quite the value, too, with a starting price of just $40,380. It’s also fun to drive. Yes, it has some quirks, including too many vehicle functions residing exclusively in infotainment menus, but the Model 3's idiosyncrasies are easy to forgive based on its price and range, and they're things you can quickly get used to or possibly even appreciate. No wonder this EV is so popular.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 — $43,565

Of the sedans on this list, the Ioniq 6 is one of the most affordable (starting at $43,565), and one of the best. It’s quite efficient, with long driving range — up to 361 miles. Its cabin is creative in its design while being practical and comfortable. Interestingly, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the sportiest version of Hyundai and Kia’s E-GMP cars, apart from the high-performance Kia EV6 GT. Its design, value, range, fast charging and other useful tech easily make it one of best electric sedans you can buy.

BMW i4 — $53,195

Though the BMW i4 is essentially an electric version of the 4 Series Gran Coupe, this EV sedan is something special. It’s packed with power and great driving dynamics in true BMW style. The rear-drive i4 eDrive40 is one quick car, but the i4 M50 is ridiculously fast. If you can get past the questionable nose and the iDrive 8 infotainment system, the i4 is an electric sleeper, and a performance bargain.

Best electric sedans above $60,000

Genesis Electrified G80 — $75,625

Hyundai Group’s luxury brand has embraced both sedans and EVs, and the Genesis Electrified G80 is a great marriage of the two. This luxury midsizer is based on a gas-powered model, but this EV is far more entertaining and better to drive than its internal-combustion counterpart. It’s fast to charge, too, but we wouldn’t particularly mind relaxing in its opulent interior while waiting to the battery to refill.

Lucid Air — $78,795

You may not have heard of Lucid Motors, but even if you have, you might still have questions about the Lucid Air. Some quick answers to a few of those: up to 1,234 horsepower; up to 516 miles of range (the best in EVs so far); between $79,000 and $250,000. It’s a new company, with only one model on sale so far, but it’s full of superlatives. Get more answers in our Lucid Air review.

Porsche Taycan — $92,550

Porsche’s first electric vehicle, the Taycan, has been available for a few years now, but we still fall in love with it every time we get behind the wheel. It’s more practical than the 911, but still one of the best cars you can drive, period. Whether on the road, on the track or in the snow, and from the base version on up, the Taycan feels like a true Porsche.