Best electric SUVs of 2024

As more EVs come to market, it’s no surprise that so many of them are SUVs and crossovers — Americans love utility vehicles. And there are enough available now that there’s some actual competition in the market, and that we can pick our favorites. So whether you’re looking for something capable, something luxurious or something more affordable, these are the best electric SUVs you can buy.

Best budget electric SUV

Hyundai Kona Electric

Base price: $34,010

With the Chevy Bolt EUV going away until 2025, the Kona EV is your best bet for an affordable electric SUV. Recently refreshed with new looks inside and out, this subcompact crossover starts below $35,000. The base SE with its 133-horsepower powertrain is only good for an estimated 200 miles of range, but the Kona can be had with a 201-hp motor and 261 miles of range. There’s no all-wheel drive on offer, but with front-wheel drive, the Kona Electric should still be capable enough for most winter driving. Unfortunately, it’s only available in select states.

Best mainstream electric SUVs

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Base price: $42,985

The Ioniq 5 is an amazing EV, and its one of our favorites at any price. We love its retro-futuristic looks, great electric car tech, entertaining driving dynamics. While the rear-wheel drive models are fun, addint aanother motor to the front provides impressive power and all-wheel drive While the base trims don't come with all the creature comforts available, Hyundai is still kind enough to include enough content that you don't really feel like you're missing out on some great, important tech. All of Hyundai and Kia’s E-GMP models (which includes the next EV on this list) can take advantage of 350-kW DC fast chargers, keeping charging stops as brief as possible.

Kia EV6

Base price: $43,925

The Kia EV6 does so many things right from a mechanical and tech perspective. It's the complete package and is highly competitive in the EV space. Meanwhile, its eye-turning design alone might be enough to sell you. Mechanically similar to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, it also offers great range — up to 310 miles with rear-wheel drive. If you’re willing to sacrifice some range and a bigger chunk of your bank account, you can get an extra motor providing all-wheel drive, 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque. Or go nuts, and get the 576-horsepower EV6 GT.

Tesla Model Y

Base price: $45,380

The Model Y is a more traditional entry than the larger, more expensive Model X SUV. It’s more akin to the also affordable and also great Model 3 sedan, with normal doors and rear seats that fold to give you flexibility between passengers and cargo. It has a minimalist interior, with many of the vehicle functions accessed through the large infotainment screen, for better or worse. The base rear-wheel drive model gets a respectable 260 miles of range, but moving up to the Model Y Long Range, which offers 330 miles of driving and all-wheel drive, puts you just a few hundred dollars over the $50,000 mark. Still, the Model Y is a popular EV, and it, like the rest of the Tesla brand, has its fair share of fans. And let’s not forget that Tesla also has its excellent Supercharger fast-charging network.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Base price: $44,795

Ford puts its best foot forward with the Mach-E, combining the idea of a Mustang with significance of an electric car. It's capable, interesting, and it is necessarily a crossover. For less than $50,000, you can get all-wheel drive, or a rear-wheel drive version equipped with Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free highway driving technology. If you’re willing to spend more, you can get up to 312 miles from the extended-range battery or up to 480 horsepower and 634 pound-feet of torque.

Best luxury electric SUVs

BMW iX

Base price: $88,095

This big BMW is fantastically comfortable, has an artistically beautiful interior, tons of awesome tech and is excellent to drive. The ride quality is among the best available from BMW and extremely good compared to the competition. The range-topping M60 trim ($112,495) is seriously impressive, with 610 horsepower and 749 pound-feet of torque. If you want to spend less and get more range, opt for the xDrive50 with 516 horsepower and up to 311 miles. The only downsides are the polarizing exterior styling and somewhat frustrating infotainment tech. The high price is to be expected.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

Base price: $79,050

The EQE SUV is an ideal luxury EV with a comfortable ride, outstanding interior quality and standout features like the rear-wheel steering and epic AMG model. It’s not quite as athletic as the iX above, but is makes up for it in outright comfort, impressive technology and a less polarizing exterior. The sportiest model is the Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV ($109,300), with 617 horsepower and 701 pound-feet of torque, with a Race Start mode temporarily unleashing 677 hp and 738 lb-ft.

Cadillac Lyriq

Base price: $58,590

Compared to the competition, the Cadillac Lyriq feels like a luxury bargain. It starts under $60,000 for the base Tech trim with rear-wheel drive, and the most expensive Sport 3 trim with AWD still starts under $80,000. We love the 33-inch digital interface spreading across the dash, and all the attention to detail throughout the interior. You can also get it with GM’s excellent Super Cruise hands-free highway driving technology. It’s comfortable, quiet, and it looks great going down the road, especially with its impressive exterior lighting.

Best off-road electric SUVs

GMC Hummer EV SUV

Base price: $98,845

The Hummer is just bonkers. It offers up to 830 horsepower and a 3.5-second 0-60 time. It can go up to 314 miles on a charge. It has removable glass roof panels, rear-wheel steering and even a “Crabwalk” mode that lets it maneuver in unconventional ways. It’s huge, at 77.8 inches in height and 86.5 inches in width before accounting for mirrors. With 13 inches of suspension travel and an available Extreme Off-Road package, it can tackle almost any trail it can fit through. It’s brashly over-the-top American, and we can’t help but love it.

Rivian R1S

Base price: $78,000

Rivian does a good job of blending style, comfort and ruggedness. Is pleasant as it is to pilot on paved roads, it’s capable off-road as well, with customizable ride height and 10 driving modes, many of which are designed for when the pavement ends. There’s even a drift mode to get all four tires spinning. You can get the R1S with up to four motors and 835 horsepower, good for a 3.0-second 0-60 time. The Max battery pack option provides incredible range: up to 400 miles. It does all this while looking good, and without looking like everything else.

