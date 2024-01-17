Longest-range electric vehicles of 2024

Times are changing quickly, as is the electric vehicle marketplace. Last time we ranked EVs by range, only the top 15 models offered a range of at least 300 miles. This time, our list of the top 25 (well, 26 if you include the on-hiatus Chevy Silverado EV) EVs with the longest range of 2024 all offer 300 miles or more.

300 miles is enough for a week's worth of driving for the average American. Of course, driving conditions vary by locale, driver, and time of year / ambient temperature, so you can't always expect to achieve the full 300 miles every time you charge your vehicle, but those on the list below will help reduce your range anxiety, and reduce the number of stops you have to take when road-tripping in your EV.

Many of these models are offered with multiple powertrain or battery options, so we’re only listing the longest-range version of each vehicle. You'll also find links to reviews for the listed EVs in case you'd like to learn more about them. While the longest-range electric car, the Lucid Air, might be a little expensive, there are now some affordable options with serious range. This list has enough variety that you should be able to find the longest-range electric car available for whatever segment you're shopping.

Without further ado, these are all the current EV models on the market that offer at least 300 miles of driving range on a charge:

1. Lucid Air Grand Touring: 516 miles

The Lucid air is once again the longest-range electric car on our list. Price varies quite a bit, from $77,400 for the base Pure, to about $250,000 for the opulent, 1,234-horsepower Sapphire. The best range, though, comes from the Grand Touring model starting at $125,600. The Air also offers incredible performance, excellent charging speeds and a supremely luxurious interior. If the specs and features haven't clued you in, Lucid is an interesting newcomer in the automotive industry, and is worth paying attention to — and the Air is worth driving if you get a chance. With over 500 miles of range, though, you might be just as concerned about finding a suitable restroom to stop at as finding a place to charge.

2. Chevrolet Silverado EV WT: 450 miles

We really liked Chevy's new electric truck when we first drove it, and it was even a finalist for North American Truck of the Year. The work truck is the only version Chevy has produced yet, but its specs are impressive, with 450 miles of range and 10,000 pounds of towing capacity. Its price was a bit of a surprise at over $70,000, but you're paying for a lot of battery. Expect more versions with a variety of price points and battery sizes in the future.

*Note: Chevy has paused additional Silverado EV production until 2025.

3. Tesla Model S: 405 miles

Tesla's Model S is still a heavy hitter in the electric car arena, especially when it comes to performance and, of course, driving range. You'll see other Teslas on this list, but the Model S still reigns supreme.

4. (Tie) Rivian R1S Dual-Motor Max Pack: 400 miles

The Max Pack is now available to order from Rivian, and paired with the dual-motor powertrain, it offers 400 miles of driving range from a single charge (the quad-motor setup is only available with the Large Pack, offering a still impressive 352 miles of range). The R1S is Rivian's electric SUV, with unique design and rugged capability. It's still a relatively new company, but we're beginning to see more and more of these on the road, even if they spend less time at the public charger.

4. (Tie) Rivian R1T Dual-Motor Max Pack: 400 miles

The R1T is Rivian's electric pickup, with fewer seats than the R1S, but with the style and utility of a truck bed out back. It offers the same mileage figures as the R1S, but for about $5,000 less. Take your pick.

6. GMC Hummer EV Pickup 3X: 381 miles

The GMC Hummer EV Pickup is a supertruck, if you ask us. It's astoundingly capable both on-road and off, with plenty of neat tricks (Crab Walk, removable glass roof panels, Watts to Freedom launch mode), and a price to match. The 3X trim starts at $107,440, but offers 381 miles of range. The 2X still costs a lot ($99,340), but still has a ton of performance, including driving range (311 miles).

7. Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD: 361 miles

The Ioniq 6 sedan is an excellent range bargain. Its SE RWD starts at just $43,565 and offers 361 miles of range. Even the AWD version costs below $50k, and still offers 316 miles of range. Beyond that, it's just a great EV all around. It's fun to drive, looks good inside and out, and offers really useful tech. The Ioniq 6 is among our favorite EVs, regardless of price.

8. Fisker Ocean Extreme: 360 miles

We don't blame you if you haven't heard of Fisker. The brand is named after its owner, Henrik Fisker, whom enthusiasts will recognize from his storied career at BMW and Aston Martin before he started his own car company, then started it all over again. The Ocean is the rebooted Fisker brand's first EV, and its top Extreme trim level boasts 360 miles of range, dual-motor all-wheel drive, a solar roof, and a 0-60 sprint of just 3.7 seconds. You'll also getting a lot of other drivers asking you, "What the heck is that?"

9. Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+: 352 miles

As we've stated before, the Mercedes EQS sedan is like an S-Class in some ways, revolutionarily different in others, and similarly a masterpiece. It's a big, hi-luxury executive sedan packed with comfort and sometimes overwhelming technology. The 450+ is the range champion of the lineup, but you won't sacrifice much by picking one of the higher trims.

10. Tesla Model 3 Long Range: 341 miles

Tesla changes up its products quite a bit, but as of this writing, the redesigned version is available in the U.S. in both standard (272 miles) and Long Range (341 miles) configurations. It's a wildly popular EV, in part for its price (both versions start under $50,000), its impressive performance and its brand cachet. It's one of our favorite EVs under $50,000, and an Autoblog staffer even owns one.

11. Tesla Model X Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive 335 miles

The Model X is not as easy to recommend as other Teslas (like the bargain Model 3 and Y or the all-around stud Model S), but that's not for lack of range. The standard Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive, at $69,980, offers the full 335 miles of range. Take a jump up to the bonkers Plaid model, and you'll be spending $92,940 for 326 miles of range and a 0-60 time of a little under 3 seconds.

12. (Tie) BMW iX xDrive50: 324 miles

We're thoroughly impressed with the new BMW iX, with excellent performance, comfort and interior design. Driving range varies based on powertrain, but the current champ of the lineup is the mid-range xDrive50 with 324 miles of range. The high-performance M60 doesn't trail far behind, at 296 miles, while the lowest xDrive 40 trim gets just 217 miles on a charge.

12. (Tie) Chevrolet Blazer EV RWD: 324 miles

Despite its problems at launch, we're quite fond of Chevy's new Blazer EV. It offers excellent range, a just-right midsize SUV format, and approachability that will be sure to draw in buyers from the mainstream internal-combustion market. The rear-wheel-drive RS trim offers 324 miles of range, with the all-wheel-drive Blazer EVs providing 279 miles. Expect more trims and configurations, including front-wheel drive, to come soon.

14. BMW i7 eDrive50: 321 miles

The BMW i7 may have earned its place as a 2023 Autoblog Technology of the Year award finalist for its impressive rear-seat theater screen, and we may love this car the most for its extremely upscale executive interior and incredibly smooth and quick driving dynamics, but its driving range ain't bad either. Range varies based on powertrain and wheel size, but the i7 eDrive50 with 19-inch wheels scores the full 321 miles from the EPA. Other configurations get over 300 miles, as well, with the worst being the M70 with 20-inch wheels, at a not-shabby 274 miles.

15. (Tie) Ford F-150 Lightning Extended Range: 320 miles

It's easy to love the Ford F-150 Lightning. It resembles the extremely popular gas-powered truck in many ways, with a smooth, quiet ride and tons of power. While models with the standard battery get 240 miles of range, the XLT and Lariat trims can get 320 miles when you opt for the bigger battery. The range-topping Platinum trim still gets a commendable 300 miles of range. There aren't a lot of electric pickups available on the market yet, but you can be sure the truck from this legacy automaker is a fine one.

15. (Tie) Polestar 2 Single Motor: 320 miles

While we're more fond of the nicely balanced and overall impressive driving dynamics and performance of the dual-motor version, it's the single-motor version with 19-inch wheels that wins the range fight. We're fans of this electric sedan, though, with its below-the-radar styling and smart interior design.

17. (Tie) Cadillac Lyriq RWD: 314 miles

While range for the all-wheel-drive Lyriq is impressive, at 307 miles, the rear-drive models take the cake with 314. It's a great car to drive, though, and comfortable — and a luxury bargain, starting at $58,590 before incentives. We love the attention to detail in the interior design. We're glad to see more of these hitting the road.

17. (Tie) GMC Hummer EV SUV 3x: 314 miles

Like its pickup sibling above, the Hummer EV SUV is huge, and carries with it some eye-popping performance and technology. What it doesn't offer, though, is the pickup's 381 miles of range. The SUV's top 3X trim offers 314 miles of range, while the 2X provides 303 miles.

19. Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 Extended Range: 312 miles

The Ford Mustang Mach-E comes in a number of battery and powertrain configurations, but the range king is the California Route 1 with the Extended Range battery. As a bonus, it also gets all-wheel drive, 311 horsepower, 427 pound-feet of torque and a big frunk up front.

20. (Tie) Kia EV6 Long Range RWD: 310 miles

Another Autoblog favorite, the Kia EV6 with rear-wheel drive offers 310 miles of driving range on a single charge. Like other Hyundai Group EVs with the E-GMP platfrom, it also offers 800-volt battery architecture for impressively fast charging. It's also spacious, entertaining to drive and packed with useful technology.

20. (Tie) Tesla Model Y Long Range: 310 miles

Like a Model 3 on stilts, the Model Y offers an EV bargain but in a crossover format. Tesla's prices fluctuate, but the Long Range (and its 310 miles of range) starts at about $50,000. Not only do Tesla's EVs offer plenty of range, they also have access to the company's robust Supercharger fast-charging network.

22. BMW i4 xDrive40: 307 miles

Unlike other BMW EVs, the i4 is closely modeled on a gasoline-powered car, the 4 Series Gran Coupe, making it mighty approachable compared to some of the weirder EVs out there. It's also available with great driving range. Like other BMW EVs, it's the middle-of-the-lineup trim that offers the most miles on a charge, in this case, the xDrive40. Pay attention to wheel sizes, though — it's the 19-inchers that bag the most range.

23. (Tie) Kia EV9 Long Range RWD: 304 miles

One of a rare few three-row EVs on the market, the new EV9 is also a range hero, the big, boxy SUV going 304 miles with rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is available, but is only rated at 280 miles, which is still impressive considering the size. We're already big fans of this electric counterpart to the Kia Telluride, with its useful tech, comfortable seating and clever interior features. It also uses a lot of recycled and plant-based materials inside.

23. (Tie) Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD: 304 miles

With front-and all-wheel-drive configurations, various equipment and two battery options, range is all over the place, but the Venture+ FWD, at $48,555 offer the most range of the Ariya lineup. The Ariya is a huge leap up in style and quality from the humble Leaf EV, with a stunning, high-quality interior and an impressively refined driving experience.

25. Hyundai Ioniq 5 Long Range RWD: 303 miles

The Ioniq 5's base SE Standard Range trim starts at $42,985 with a modest 220 miles of range, but the bigger battery version gets 303 miles for $47,035. AWD costs just a tad extra, and comes with more power, and offers 260 miles of range. However you spec it, you get a comfortable, uniquely designed vehicle that consistently makes it into our lists of favorite EVs and staff dream garage builds. If you want similar performance, a little more range and different design, but still want to take advantage of its excellent tech and fast-charging capability, you can look to the mechanically related Kia EV6 or Hyundai Ioniq 6 listed above.

26. Audi Q8 Sportback E-Tron: 300 miles

The Q8 E-Tron is Audi's updated take on its first E-Tron EV, and the Sportback brings a bit of style and slightly more range to it with its sleek roofline. It's similar to Audi's more conventional luxury crossover, but with an electric powertrain beneath it all. The Q8 E-Tron Sportback starts at $78,995 for the Premium trim, and offers up to 412 horsepower from its dual motors when using its boost mode.

For more information about EPA electric vehicle driving range, visit fueleconomy.gov.

Related video: