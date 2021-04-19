Genesis Electrified G80 is a classy, subtle entry into EVs

The rumors and spy shots were correct, and the first electric Genesis is the Electrified G80 midsize luxury sedan. It's interesting that Genesis is starting with an electrically-converted version of an existing model, since the Hyundai and Kia brands are rolling out clean-sheet designs. But the subtle bodywork hides fully up-to-date electric guts.

As you can see, you'll have a hard time telling an Electrified G80 (yes, that does appear to be its official name) from a gas-powered G80. The biggest differences are in the front fascia, where the pentagonal grille has an inverted mesh across most of it. The lower intake loses a bit of chrome and isn't as opened up. Interestingly, this design looks a little cleaner than the regular one, since it seems to do away with the plastic shield for cameras and sensors. This new grille also hides the charging door. You might also be able to distinguish the Electrified G80 from the rear, as it lacks the dual exhaust outlets in the bumper.

Genesis hasn't provided all of the mechanical and electrical specs for the Electrified G80, but we do know that it will have standard all-wheel drive courtesy of a pair of electric motors. It will apparently hit 60 mph in 4.9 seconds. Exact battery capacity is also a mystery, but Genesis says the NEDC range is 311 miles. That will undoubtedly be lower in EPA testing. That range will also be backed by the same charging capabilities as the completely new E-GMP Hyundai and Kia models with 800-volt, 350-kW DC fast charging that Genesis claims will charge the car from 10% to 80% in 22 minutes. Not only that, but it can provide 3.6-kW charging from the car to whatever appliances you might plug into it.

Not surprisingly, the Electrified G80's interior looks just like the regular one, but that's not a bad thing by any means. And the elegant design is bolstered by environmentally friendly materials choices such as recycled wood trim, recycled fabrics and natural leather dyes. Genesis also notes that it has fully adaptive suspension and active road noise cancellation.

Despite the reveal happening in Shanghai, the Electrifed G80 is coming to the U.S. Pricing, availability and other specifications have yet to be announced. Since the other E-GMP cars are slated for release this year, and parts of this car are already on sale, we would expect it to go on sale this year, too.

