2024 Jeep Gladiator available in Tuscadero Pink

Jeep is expanding the Gladiator's palette with a color that makes the truck pretty much impossible to lose in a parking lot: Tuscadero Pink.

Closer to magenta than to Barbie-approved pink, Tuscadero Pink was first made available on the Wrangler for the 2021 model year. It was a surprising hit: Jeep claims that approximately 30,000 customers ordered the color that year. Tuscadero Pink returned for 2022, sat out 2023, and was again made available on the updated Wrangler rolled out for 2024, but this is the first time it's offered on the Gladiator pickup.

Tuscadero Pink ended up on the Gladiator's list of options via the Dodge palette. Rewind to 2010: the brand announced a limited-edition Challenger called Furious Fuschia designed to celebrate the nameplate's 40th birthday. The commemorative model was painted in a color called Furious Fuschia inspired by some of the more vivid hues offered in the 1970s. Furious Fuschia is the same color as Tuscadero Pink.

Buyers who select the Sport, Mojave or Rubicon trim can already order Tuscadero Pink, which Jeep priced at $895. That figure makes it the most expensive optional paint color. On the Mojave trim, Bright White comes standard while eight other colors, including Firecracker Red, Sarge Green and High Velocity are priced at $595. The color will be offered on other trim levels before the end of the second quarter.

Act fast if you want a pink truck: Tuscadero Pink will only be available to order through the end of the 2024 model year.

If pink isn't your thing, Jeep made several other design- and color-related changes to the Gladiator for 2024. There's a new Beach Edition model based on the Willys trim and limited to 250 units. It features specific exterior decals, Mopar Katzkin leather upholstery, and a spray-in bedliner, among other equipment. Another limited-edition trim launched for 2024 is the NightHawk, which is based on the Sport trim level. It stands out with features including a gloss black-painted 20-inch wheels, a body-colored hardtop, and rock rails, and 2,000 units will be built.

Finally, if you live in The Lone Star State you can order a Texas Trail model with meaty tires and Texas-inspired exterior decals.

Related video: