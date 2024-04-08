Jeep celebrates eclipse day with 2024 Gladiator NightHawk

Jeep is taking advantage of today's lunar shenanigans by introducing the 2024 Gladiator NightHawk package — a largely cosmetic offering that combines some popular equipment in a blacked-out bundle that will set you back $5,295.

"Today, many of us will witness a celestial marvel, and here, back on Earth, the Jeep brand is marking the occasion with the introduction of the 2024 Jeep Gladiator NightHawk,” said Jeep brand boss Bill Peffer. "Built from the entry-level Sport model, the new NightHawk package adds both cosmetic and capability enhancements to the 2024 Jeep Gladiator Sport."

Mechanical upgrades (using this somewhat loosely, but bear with us) include gloss black 20-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, Dana 44 front and rear axles (3.73:1) and a limited-slip rear end. Cosmetic upgrades include a body-colored hard top, rock rails, black bumper accents, painted fenders and heated mirrors. Per Jeep's announcement, the package appears to be available exclusively with the automatic transmission. NightHawk can be paired with Anvil, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal, Silver Zynith, Hydro Blue, Bright White or Black.

America's favorite 4x4 builder has been in announcement mode since Easter Jeep Safari late in March, revealing several 2024 Wrangler packages and the return of the popular Tuscadero Pink paint finish first offered back in 2021 (and then again, by popular demand, in 2022). We expect more to come, especially with Recon on the horizon; Jeep's all-electric offering is expected to go on sale in time for 2025.

The cheapest Gladiator NightHawk will retail for $43,190 before additional options, Jeep says, and it only plans to build 2,000 of them for the U.S. and Canada (combined). Ordering is open now.