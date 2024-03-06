2024 Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail unveiled for off-roading Texans

Jeep has revealed a new version of the Gladiator that celebrates Texas, the largest truck market in the United States. Based on the Sport S trim level, the Gladiator Texas Trail stands out with meaty mud-terrain tires, a body-colored hardtop and Texas-inspired exterior decals.

If the name sounds familiar, it's likely because this isn't the first Texas-themed Gladiator; Jeep offered a Texas Trail trim for the 2021 model year. The 2024 version of the special-edition model gets 17-inch black-painted wheels wrapped by 32-inch mud-terrain tires, a body-colored hard top, body-colored wheel arch flares and steel rock rails. Jeep also added edition-specific decals on the hood and on the tailgate that highlight the year 1836, which is the year that Texans declared independence from Mexico and established the Republic of Texas.

Buyers will have seven colors to choose from: Black, Bright White, Granite Crystal, Hydro Blue, Firecracker Red, High Velocity and Anvil. And, the Texas Trail features the same visual updates made to the regular model for 2024, including a redesigned seven-slot grille.

Jeep hasn't released interior photos, but it notes that the Texas Trail comes with black leather upholstery, heated front seats, heated door mirrors and a heated steering wheel — it occasionally gets cold in Texas. There's also a 12.3-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system.

Power comes from the tried-and-true 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, which makes 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. It spins the rear or the four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission and a two-speed transfer case, and it unlocks a 7,700-pound towing capacity.

Available only in Texas, the Gladiator Texas Trail carries a base price of $49,985 including a $1,895 destination charge. For context, the 2021 Texas Trail cost $41,930 including a $1,495 destination charge, and the 2024 Sport S starts at $43,290. Sales will start in May. If you want a special-edition Gladiator but live outside of Texas, a new Jeep Beach Edition model also joined the line-up for the 2024 model year.

