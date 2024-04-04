Tuscadero Pink returns to 2024 Jeep Wrangler lineup

You love pink Jeeps. That's not a question; it's a fact. When Tuscadero Pink debuted on the Wrangler back in 2021, demand for it was so strong that Jeep was compelled to extend production into the 2022 model year just to fill existing orders. It disappeared into Mopar's color vault after that production run completed, but Jeep's marketing people know a hit when they see one. Sure enough, Tuscadero Pink is back for the refreshed 2024 Wrangler.

“Some 30,000 customers placed an order for Tuscadero when it first debuted in 2021,” said Bill Peffer, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand – North America. “We’re always looking to deliver what our customers tell us they want, so we’re ‘tickled pink’ to bring back the highly sought-after Tuscadero paint shade on Jeep Wrangler to mark 4x4 Day 2024.”

2021 Jeep Wrangler lineup in Tuscadero Pink.

The berry-pink finish takes the slot that rotates between several of Mopar's feature colors, including Gobi (beige), Gecko (electric green), Chief (robins egg blue) and Nacho (pale orange). Jeep initially described it as a "deep and intense chromatic magenta." The same code has been featured elsewhere in the Stellantis portfolio; does Furious Fuchsia ring a bell, perhaps?

Tuscadero joins Anvil, Earl, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal, Silver Zynith, Hydro Blue, Bright White, Black and Bikini teal in the 2024 Wrangler color palette. You can order the 2024 Wrangler in Tuscadero starting today for $895 on the Sport, Sport S, Willys, Sahara, Rubicon, Rubicon X and Rubicon 392. For now, you're limited to a black hardtop, body-color hardtop or black soft top. A Sky One-Touch power top in Tuscadero will be available by summer, Jeep says.