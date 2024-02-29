2024 Jeep Beach editions welcome first-ever Gladiator Jeep Beach

Jeep Beach, the weeklong festival held in Daytona Beach, Florida every year, is one of the largest Jeep-exclusive events in the world. Last year's running hosted more than 225,000 attendees and more than 2,500 Jeep vehicles, all those vehicles closing the week with a drive down Daytona's sandy beaches for the Jeep Beach Parade. The event also serves the greater good, adding a 501(c)(3) Jeep Beach non-profit in 2017 and donating more than $4 million to charity. For the third year in a row, Jeep's whipped up special edition rigs, this time adding a first-ever Gladiator Jeep Beach Edition to the expected Wrangler Jeep Beach.

The 2024 Gladiator Jeep Beach is based on the Willys trim with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. Outside, it comes with a body-colored hardtop, hardtop headliner, Sunrider Fliptop, spray-in bedliner, LED headlights and fog lights, rock rails, a locking rear diff, 32-inch tires, and a decal package. The interior's upgraded with Mopar Katzkin leather embroidered with the Jeep Beach logo. As in previous years, these commemorative models are limited-edition specials. Jeep is making 250 examples of the Gladiator Jeep Beach, each starting at $52,930 after the $1,895 destination charge. The pickup and the Wrangler can be had in any available color, all but white adding another $595 to the price.

The 2024 Wrangler Jeep Beach starts with the Willys 4xe trim and its 2.0-liter four-cylinder PHEV powertrain. It gets the same enhancements as the Gladiator Jeep Beach, but it rides on 33-inch tires instead of 32s and can also be had in the exterior color Earl. There will also be double the production, Jeep making 500 of the Wrangler Jeep Beach editions, each priced at $62,290 after destination.

Both rigs are available to order now "in select southeastern states." If you just got your own Jeep and want to head down, this year's festivities run from April 19-28 and cover just about anything you'd do with a Jeep, near a Jeep, or in Daytona, as well as the treat of track laps at Daytona International Speedway. This is also the first Jeep Beach held since Jimmy Buffett died, and considering the overlap in the fan bases, we see a lot of margarita-fueled singalongs under the Florida stars.

