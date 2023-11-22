Las Vegas Grand Prix, L.A. Auto Show, and driving Chevy Trax and Hyundai Ioniq 6 | Autoblog Podcast #808

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski and News Editor Joel Stocksdale. Jeremy just came back from the Las Vegas Grand Prix, and Joel was in California for the L.A. Auto Show. They discuss the news about UAW documents confirming some electric Jeeps, GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle outfit hitting hard times, and the NTSB urging for speed-limiting technology in cars. In the fleet this week, we review the 2024 Chevrolet Trax and 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6.

Autoblog Podcast #808

