2023 L.A. Auto Show Editors' Picks

Like other recent auto shows (the newly named Japan Mobility Show being a notable exception), the 2023 L.A. Auto Show wasn't the spectacle it has been in years past. Still a number of automakers new and old took the opportunity to show off brand new sheetmetal, or to give North Americans their first live look of vehicles that were previously revealed for overseas markets. And, somewhat surprisingly, the L.A. show featured its fair share of internal combustion vehicles — EVs didn't dominate the show floor, but they still made a splash. With that in mind, these are our favorites from the show, as voted upon by Autoblog staffers. Read on to see what topped the list.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia

Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

5. 2025 Toyota Crown Signia "Toyota can see the writing on the wall — it's been there for years — and has expanded its flagship lineup with something a little more practical than the Crown sedan. The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia adds all-wheel drive, a bigger cargo area and a liftgate to the format, following faithfully in the footsteps of the Crown Estate Type concept unveiled last year. It was good enough to make it onto this list of Editors' Picks, but the omission of a Hybrid Max powertrain probably kept it from creeping up higher in the rankings." — Senior Editor, Electric, John Beltz Snyder

2024 Kia Sorento X-Pro

4. 2024 Kia Sorento "The Kia Sorento earned points from me for its interesting new design. With a larger grille and upright styling cues, it feels like more of an SUV. Inside, there's a new infotainment system, better layout and a more premium feel. The Sorento lives in a competitive segment, and the '24 updates make it more formidable." — Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore

2025 Toyota Camry XSE

Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

3. 2025 Toyota Camry "Is the new Toyota Camry that exciting? Oh heck no, it's barely that new. More like a hefty mid-cycle refresh. But it's hybrid-only now, which is good, and I like the front end better. And there wasn't that much cooking at this year's show, so pickings be slim. Yay Camry!" — Senior Editor James Riswick

IMG_7048 copy

Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

2. 2025 Subaru Forester "The Forester that took the stand at the L.A. Auto Show is certainly a nice glow up for the compact crossover. But really, it's the Forester that was announced, but not shown, that earned it attention from me: the upcoming Forester Hybrid. It was announced right along with this updated model, and is something that should make the already ultra-practical SUV far more appealing with better fuel economy. And if stereotypes of Subaru buyers being tree-huggers of various sorts are true, it should be a spectacular success." — News Editor, Joel Stocksdale

Lucid Gravity front three quarter mid

Image Credit: James Riswick

