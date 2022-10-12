2024 Chevy Trax: Bigger than Trailblazer, but cheaper

Even with the popularity of crossovers and SUVs, we weren't expecting the Chevy Trax to come back after the current generation ran its course. After all, Chevy introduced the far better, and still small, Trailblazer. But here we are, looking at the 2024 Chevy Trax. It's a bit unusual, as it's significantly larger, even more so than the Trailblazer in some measures, but it will remain cheaper than Trailblazer. And all around, it sounds like a very value-packed product.

The new Trax is longer, lower and wider than before. The wheelbase specifically has grown by 6 inches to a little more than 106 inches. That's also 3 inches longer than the Trailblazer wheelbase. The size increase definitely gives the new Trax sportier proportions, with the lower roof and wider stance. In fact, it almost looks more like a baby Blazer (the internal combustion one) than the Trailblazer.

The interior takes after the electric Blazer and Equinox, though. This is most evident by the touchscreen infotainment system that is partly merged with the instrument cluster and canted toward the driver. It's an 8-inch unit as standard, but higher trims get 11-inch screens. As a result of the larger exterior dimensions, Chevy also claims an extra 3 inches of rear leg room and more cargo space in the new Trax compared to the old.

Like the Trailblazer, there are different exterior and interior designs depending on the trim level. There's a standard version for LS and LT, sporty designs with bigger wheels and red accents with the RS trims, and a more rugged design with yellow accents for the Activ trim.

Unsurprisingly, the Trax does share the same platform as the Trailblazer, and it has the same base engine. It's a turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder that makes 137 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque. But in the case of the Trax, it's the only engine. It also has only one drivetrain combination: a six-speed automatic and front-wheel drive. So if you want more power or all-wheel-drive, you'll need to opt for the Trailblazer. The six-speed transmission was a bit of a surprise, though, as it's not available on the Trailblazer (which gets a CVT or a nine-speed automatic). According to a Chevy representative, the six-speed was lighter and more affordable.

And the Trax is definitely affordable. Every trim level starts at less than $25,000 with destination charge (full pricing is below). The base LS starts at $21,495. Included in that is cruise control, LED headlights with automatic high beams, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active noise cancelling, alloy wheels, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and lane-keep assist. Depending on the trim level, you can also get automatic climate control, push-button start, wireless phone charging, heated seats and a sunroof.

LS: $21,495

1RS: $23,195

LT: $23,395

2RS: $24,995

Activ: $24,995

The Trax goes on sale in spring 2023. Expect information on fuel economy, more detailed dimensions and more in the months leading to its on-sale date.

