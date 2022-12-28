Acura has issued a recall that applies to less than 20 units of the 2022 TLX sedan. The cars included in the campaign were manufactured with tires that may have been damaged by part of a robotic arm while being sorted and stored at a Bridgestone facility in Tennessee.

Assigned recall number 22V-950 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the campaign includes 19 units of the TLX built on September 1, 2022, and Acura estimates that 95% of them may have been built with damaged tires. The company explains that the tires fitted to these vehicles could have sustained cuts and/or tears because a protective plastic shoe located at the base of a robotic arm used to unstack tires exposed a sharp edge by rotating out of position. Damaging a tire's bead area can cause it to gradually lose air; the problem can also manifest itself through unusual noises or vibrations. The tire pressure monitoring system could warn the driver of an issue.

The tires in question are Bridgestone's 235/50R18 Turanza EL440. Acura states that it's not aware of warranty claims, field reports, injuries or crashes related to the issue, and Bridgestone says that human workers are now tasked with loading and unloading tires in its facility.

Owners of affected cars will receive details about the recall campaign by mail starting on January 30, 2023. They'll be asked to take their TLX to a dealership to get the tires inspected; new tires will be installed free of charge if the ones on the car fall within the affected date range. Drivers who experienced a problem related to this recall and paid to get new tires installed will be eligible to ask Acura for a refund.

