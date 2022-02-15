Cadillac ELR | Used vehicle spotlight

We happen to think that the Chevy Volt is a really good used car bargain. The Cadillac ELR that uses a similar platform and shares the same basic bits and pieces that made up General Motors' Voltec drivetrain isn't nearly the deal that its less luxurious sibling is, but it's still a very intriguing vehicle.

The Cadillac ELR ran for two model years, oddly with one full year in between. You see, it debuted in 2014 but seems to have sold so poorly that there were more than enough leftover cars in 2015 that it skipped a year of production. It came back in 2016 with some upgrades and a massively reduced sticker price.

Why the Cadillac ELR?

Mostly because it's an oddity. As we mentioned before, the ELR sold very poorly, but that was a result of poor planning by Cadillac parent company General Motors. When it debuted in 2014, it was ridiculously overpriced with a sticker about double that of the mechanically similar Chevy Volt. That was somewhat corrected for 2016, but it was still quite a costly vehicle when new.

Now that it can only be found on used car lots, the rarity of the ELR has propelled it into desirability. It could be a potential collectible. Plus, it's a very attractive vehicle with a wedge-like profile and a lot of interesting design flourishes. And as an extended-range electric vehicle, the Cadillac ELR is a highly efficient car that won't cost much to operate. It will travel around 35 miles on electricity alone before the 1.4-liter turbocharged gasoline-powered engine kicks in to recharge the 16.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It will get better than 30 miles per gallon even with the engine running.

Since it's not fully electric, range anxiety isn't an issue with the Cadillac ELR. In other words, long road trips for mileage warriors aren't out of the question.

Which Cadillac ELR to choose?

Well, there are really only two choices. The 2014 model is significantly cheaper than the upgraded 2016 edition, so the pick will come down to the price a buyer is willing to pay. In today's supercharged used car market, buyers can expect to pay between $20,000 and $25,000 for a decent 2014 Cadillac ELR. Add about $10,000 for a more desirable 2016 model.

Our used vehicle listings can be helpful to find a good deal near you. Narrow the offerings down by a radius around your ZIP code, and pay attention to the deal rating on each listing to see how a vehicle compares with others in a similar area.

What else to consider?

Due to the fact that it sold so poorly, there aren't many realistic competitors to the Cadillac ELR that offer such rarity. If you want a vehicle with similar efficiency, you'll find that in the Chevy Volt and pay a lot less. If you want something else with a premium nameplate and features, well, there are all kinds of luxury vehicles that stand out as better deals on the used market, including a number from Cadillac. Remember, the pricier a vehicle was when new, the more likely it is to lose a whole lot of value after just a couple of years as a used vehicle.