Turns out the "fifth and final" model in Ram's "Built to Serve" series wasn't so final after all. The truckmaker is launching its second round of special-edition trucks with the vehicle you see here, which honors firefighters. Other trucks in this series will give the nod toward police officers and emergency medical service providers.

"After honoring each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces with our initial ‘Built to Serve’ models, we felt it would be equally important to also extend our gratitude to all first responders who serve or have served our communities," Mike Koval Jr., Ram Brand Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement. "Whether a first responder or civilian, Ram truck owners are very familiar with this adage as it’s something we strive to build into every truck and van we produce."

The fiery Redline and smoky Diamond Black exterior colors and black interior with orange accent stitching certainly fits with the firefighting theme. And the body-color wheel flares, blacked-out grille, bumpers, and lighting elements stand out well against the bright paint. Velcro patches on the seats allow owners to affix their own patches for personalization. A handy holdover from military-themed trucks is the Pouch Attachment Ladder System/Modular Lightweight Load-bearing Equipment (PALS/MOLLE) webbing that allows the attachment of equipment or pouches.

Besides the interior and exterior customizations, each Built to Serve truck comes fully equipped with Ram's 4x4 Off-Road Group. They get all-terrain tires, an electronic locking rear axle, hill-descent control, skid plates for the front suspension, steering gear, fuel tank and transfer case, tow hooks and uniquely calibrated shocks front and rear.

This round of Built to Serve packages are available on Ram 1500 Big Horn models. Any body style or powertrain can be specified, with a starting price of $48,420 including destination. We expect to see previews of the other two Built to Serve first responder trucks before they go on sale this spring.

