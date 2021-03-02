Ram introduces 5th and final 'Built to Serve' edition

Ram introduced the fifth and final variant of its "Built to Serve" pickup series Tuesday. Finished in Spitfire (orange) or Bright White, this final version honors the Coast Guard.

"We owe a huge debt of gratitude to our armed forces and the brave men and women who serve them. These 'Built to Serve' models are just one way we honor those who have selflessly served our country," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis. "Whether civilian or military, Ram truck owners are very familiar with this adage as it’s something we strive to build into every truck and van we produce."

The trucks were originally slated to roll out in increments between Veterans Day 2019 and 2020, but it appears the release cadence may have been interrupted slightly by the many calamities of the past year. Each of the five comes in one of two special colors chosen to "evoke the spirit, the mission and history of that service," and a limited build number.

These are the final of 10,000 (1,000 more than Ram initially planned) "Built to Serve" editions divvied up so that each branch gets two appropriate color choices out of 10 total: Gator (1,000 units) and Diamond Black (1,000); Ceramic Gray (1,000) and Patriot Blue (1,000); Anvil (1,250) and Billet Silver (1,500); Tank (1,000) and Flame Red (1,000); and Spitfire (500) and Bright White (750).

Available on every body style and powertrain, a Built to Serve package costs $2,795. Every truck comes with the 4x4 Off-Road Group, which bundles features like all-terrain tires, an electronic-locking rear axle, hill descent control, tow hooks, and four thick skid plates. They're easy to spot thanks to their prominent rear quarter panel decals. Cosmetic upgrades include an all-black grille and surround, black badges, side steps, black four-inch exhaust tips, body-colored wheel arch trim, and 20-inch wheels finished in Technical Gray.

Ram has used the series to help bring more attention to a volunteer initiative the automaker has run since 2015, not-coincidentally called Built to Serve.