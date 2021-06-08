Europeans already associate the Ford Maverick name with the outdoors

From across the pond, Ford's recently-introduced Maverick trucklet looks tailor-made for the United States. Nothing seriously suggests it will be sold in Europe, where it would dwarf Peugeot and Renault hatchbacks in spite of its small-for-America footprint, but Ford won't be introducing a new nameplate to the market if it ever changes its mind. European (and Australian) buyers were served two distinctly different generations of the Maverick in the 1990s and the 2000s.

The nameplate isn't new in America, either; it was first used on a compact model positioned above the ill-fated Pinto and sold from 1969 to 1977. Europe didn't get that model. Instead, the first Maverick let loose on the Old Continent was a badge-engineered version of the Nissan Terrano II introduced in early 1993. It was developed specifically for the European market, meaning it was narrower and more utilitarian than most SUVs sold in the United States, including the original Pathfinder (sold as the Terrano in many countries) it shared some of its underpinnings with.

Enlisting Ford allowed Nissan to reap the rewards of economies of scale. Visually, only a few brand-specific styling cues and trim tweaks set the Maverick (shown above) and the Terrano II apart. Both were available with two or four doors, and buyers could choose between a 2.4-liter gasoline-burning four-cylinder or a 2.7-liter turbodiesel four; most selected the latter. Several design and mechanical updates were made to the off-roading duo in the 1990s.

While SUVs comfortably merged into the American mainstream during the 1990s, their unpractical dimensions and relatively high cost kept them locked in a niche in Europe, so no one expected the Maverick and the Terrano II to break sales records. And yet, the Ford largely failed to live up to the relatively low expectations set for it. It wasn't a bad truck, but it lacked the image that's so important in off-roader circles. Remember, this is Europe we're talking about; Ford was known for making dinky hatchbacks, big vans, and the Mustangs featured in Hollywood films, not off-roaders. The international variant of the Ranger didn't arrive until 1998, and the handful of Explorer SUVs sold in Europe earlier in the decade did absolutely nothing to boost Ford's reputation. On the other hand, Nissan had been peddling the go-anywhere Patrol for decades. Folks knew they'd get their money's worth with the Terrano II.

Ford ended production of the original European-spec Maverick in late 1998, reportedly after canning a convertible variant planned to boost sales. Nissan kept the Terrano II around until about halfway through 2007.