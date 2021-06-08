Everything we know about the 2022 Ford Maverick | Price, features, fuel economy, pictures

The 2022 Ford Maverick may be a compact pickup, but it's shaping up to be a very big deal. It's an entirely new concept in terms of its size (it's 10-plus inches shorter than a Ranger), vehicle architecture (it's a unibody crossover like a Ford Escape), and powertrain (a standard front-wheel-drive hybrid), while carrying a price tag that will make it affordable to far more Americans than the typical truck. Though it starts at around $20,000, even a well-equipped XLT mid-grade trim level will stay under $30,000. Basically, this compact crossover pickup is priced like a compact crossover SUV, and people love those.

Since the new Maverick stands to be such a big deal, we've spilt much digital ink in reviewing its specs, features and pictures from every possible angle. While we haven't driven it, we do know an awful lot, including how it compares to its Ford pickup siblings as well as its lone apples-to-apples competitor, the also-new Hyundai Santa Cruz.

The General Overview of the 2022 Ford Maverick

If you only read one thing about the Maverick, this should be it. We touch on everything from its standard hybrid powertrain that achieves 37 mpg combined to its price that starts at $19,995 before destination. We also cover its specs, dimensions, interior design and features.