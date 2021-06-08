Everything we know about the 2022 Ford Maverick | Price, features, fuel economy, pictures

The 2022 Ford Maverick may be a compact pickup, but it's shaping up to be a very big deal. It's an entirely new concept in terms of its size (it's 10-plus inches shorter than a Ranger), vehicle architecture (it's a unibody crossover like a Ford Escape), and powertrain (a standard front-wheel-drive hybrid), while carrying a price tag that will make it affordable to far more Americans than the typical truck. Though it starts at around $20,000, even a well-equipped XLT mid-grade trim level will stay under $30,000. Basically, this compact crossover pickup is priced like a compact crossover SUV, and people love those.
Since the new Maverick stands to be such a big deal, we've spilt much digital ink in reviewing its specs, features and pictures from every possible angle. While we haven't driven it, we do know an awful lot, including how it compares to its Ford pickup siblings as well as its lone apples-to-apples competitor, the also-new Hyundai Santa Cruz.
The General Overview of the 2022 Ford Maverick
2022 Ford Maverick Revealed
If you only read one thing about the Maverick, this should be it. We touch on everything from its standard hybrid powertrain that achieves 37 mpg combined to its price that starts at $19,995 before destination. We also cover its specs, dimensions, interior design and features.
The Comparisons
2022 Ford Maverick vs Ranger, F-150 and F-250 Size Comparison
We take a look at the newly expanded Ford pickup family, from the compact Maverick up to the F-250 Super Duty. Basically, we take a look at just how "compact" this new compact pickup really is.
2022 Ford Maverick vs Hyundai Santa Cruz | Specs compared
The Maverick isn't the only compact crossover pickup coming soon. The Hyundai Santa Cruz is similar in general concept, but there are fundamental differences beyond their wildly different style. We take a close look at their powertrain specs and dimensions in this comparison.
The Deep Dives
2022 Ford Maverick trim level and feature content breakdown
Want to know which Maverick trim level is right for you? This is a great place to start. We comprehensively break down the standard and optional feature content available on each of the XL, XLT and Lariat trim levels, including package content.
Ford Maverick's 'Flexbed' packs big-truck functionality into a small package
Associate Editor Byron Hurd takes a closer look at the Maverick's bed in person, including its innovative 'Flexbed' features. Ford Customer Communications Manager Zack Nakos also demonstrates those features in the video below.
2022 Ford Maverick Interview detailing pricing, positioning in the market and powertrain availability
Associate Editor Byron Hurd is on the ground in Detroit for the Maverick's unveiling and interviews Ford Customer Communications Manager Zack Nakos about where it falls in the Ford pickup lineup and the greater truck world.
Other Ford Pickup and SUV Reviews
2021 Ford Ranger Review
Our comprehensive review of the entire Ford Ranger lineup for 2021, including what's new, how big is it, what are its engine specs and fuel economy, and what it's like to drive.
2021 Ford F-150 Review
Our comprehensive review of the F-150, and we do mean comprehensive, as it dives deeply into all the various trim levels, cab sizes and powertrain options, including the new hybrid.
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Review
The Maverick is mechanically related to the new Bronco Sport. How it drives is likely a pretty good indication of what we might expect from the Maverick, specifically with its 2.0-liter turbocharged engine.
