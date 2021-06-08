2022 Ford Maverick trim level and feature content breakdown

The 2022 Ford Maverick will be available in three trim levels that should be familiar to any current or former Ford pickup owner: XL, XLT Lariat. All have the same cab size, bed length and standard hybrid powertrain, so the situation is considerably simpler than choosing among Rangers and F-150s.

Here is a breakdown of what you can expect from each Maverick trim level, and no, there isn't a King Ranch.

The 2022 Ford Maverick XL, which starts at $19,995 ($21,490 including its $1,495 destination charge), comes standard with a 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain, front-wheel drive, steel wheels, black plastic exterior trim (mirrors, door handles, grille bar), a compact spare tire, automatic headlights, forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking, power windows and locks, keyless entry, air conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, cloth upholstery, a flip-up rear bench seat, an 8-inch touchscreen, two USB ports (USB-C and USB-A), in-car WiFi and a six-speaker sound system.

The Maverick XLT ($23,775 including destination) adds to that equipment (or supplants it with) 17-inch alloy wheels, power mirrors, the FlexBed cubby storage, a power tailgate lock, Ford's timeless SecuriCode access pad, upgraded exterior trim, cruise control, different cloth upholstery and rear seat center armrest. The XLT Luxury package adds a full-size spare, bed tie-down rails, a spray-in bedliner, LED bed lighting, a trailer hitch receiver and four-pin wiring harness, heated mirrors, windshield wiper de-icer, an eight-way power driver seat, manual passenger seat height adjustment, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 400-watt AC outlets in the back seat and bed, and back seat USB ports.

Maverick XLT interior (left) and Lariat interior (right)

The range-topping Maverick Lariat starts at $26,085 and includes the power driver seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel and rear USB ports LED headlights. It then adds a power-sliding rear window, rear privacy glass, one-touch up/down windows, proximity entry and push-button start, ActiveX simulated leather upholstery, a larger instrument panel display screen, dual-zone automatic climate control and a six-way power passenger seat. The Lariat Luxury package adds all of the XLT Luxury equipment that isn't already included on the Lariat plus adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability and lane-centering, evasive steering assist, post-collision brake hold, rear parking sensors, an upgraded 8-inch touchscreen running Ford's Sync 3 infotainment system, wireless charging, upgraded USB ports, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, satellite radio and an eight-speaker B&O sound system. The First Edition package has all the Luxury equipment plus a black-painted roof and mirror caps, a sunroof, unique wheels (17-inch gas, 18-inch hybrid), and a First Edition decal.

Several options are available on all trim levels. These include the 2.0-liter gas-only turbocharged engine, all-wheel drive, a sunroof, soft or hard tonneau covers, the Ford Co-Pilot360 package (blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems, lane-keeping assist, and a full-size spare), and the 4K Tow package (requires gas engine and includes a tire upgrade, a trailer brake controller, the four-pin wiring harness, transmission oil cooler, higher-capacity radiator, upgraded cooling fan and an upgrade drive ratio with AWD).

Finally, the XLT and Lariat can be equipped with FX4 Off-Road package that adds unique 17-inch alloy wheels, all-terrain tires, front tow hooks, skid plates, four-pin wiring harness and decals. The XLT also includes the Lariat's bigger instrument panel screen.