Lexus is working to update its mostly dormant portfolio with new cars to populate currently unfilled segments. These will include a full electric vehicle, a true three-row crossover, and a flagship SUV. Many existing models will be getting updates as well, along with a new infotainment system.

The agenda was outlined by the chairman of the Lexus National Dealer Advisory Council, John Iacono, in an interview with Automotive News. It very much reads like someone trying to show how much they know by spilling the beans on random bits of info they've heard (it's definitely not anything approaching official information from a company executive), so we'll take most of it with a fistfull of salt. Still, there's plenty here that certainly makes sense given the state of the current Lexus lineup.

Iacono says that Lexus has not been quick enough to fill new segments in the last two years. It was "only the service that kept people coming back," he says. Customers turned elsewhere because they couldn't find what they wanted in the Lexus lineup, even though the cars are "bulletproof."

What those customers wanted, he says, included a three-row crossover. A couple of year ago, dealers rejoiced when the RX was stretched to accommodate a third row (pictured below), but it was only a stopgap to keep dealers happy. Iacono said this people-mover will arrive "relatively soon," likely referring to the luxury crossover set to be introduced this year. Lexus doesn't want to deviate from RX's philosophy because it's the brand's most successful product. Lexus does sell two other three-row vehicles, but the GX and LX are traditional body-on-frame SUVs derived from off-road-oriented Toyotas.