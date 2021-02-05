For the first time in 64 years, there will not be a Toyota Land Cruiser sold in the U.S. The venerable off-roader is not in Toyota's 2021 American lineup, but the rest of the world will still get the next-generation Cruiser, called the 300 series internally, later this year. However, we may still receive a version of it badged as the Lexus LX. Here's what a new report suggests we might see.

According to the Japan's Best Car magazine, will be more differentiated from its Land Cruiser cousin. The exterior is reportedly more unique, and the interior designed to be more suitable for a flagship luxury SUV. It'll still wear a version of the Lexus spindle grille, with different hood, fenders and quarter panels than the Cruiser. Naturally, the head- and taillights will differ as well.

Most importantly, the LX will continue to use a ladder frame. Best Car says that the LX will continue to offer a 5.7-liter V8 good for 372 horsepower (which in the U.S. gives 383 horsepower). However, the Land Cruiser will ditch the V8 for a 3.5-liter turbo V6, offered with and without a hybrid system. Notably, the hybrid will not be the same as the one found in other Toyota cars, but a combination 10-speed automatic and motor that's more suitable for a heavy vehicle.

Last but not least, the report states that Toyota will also create a GR Sport version of Land Cruiser. Presumably, that means some dressier aero bits, larger wheels, and an a suspension more tuned for highway, um, cruising.

The Land Cruiser is scheduled to debut in September 2021, while the Lexus may follow a couple of years later, despite being developed in parallel. The LX is considered to be more of a Lexus flagship than the LS sedan in many parts of the world, so it makes sense that Toyota will continue offering it.

