Toyota is finally ready to dive headfirst into the rapidly expanding electric vehicle segment. The giant Japanese automaker will kick off its EV charge first in Europe with a new electric sport utility vehicle that will ride on a platform the company calls e-TNGA (we think that's short for electric-Toyota New Global Architecture).

This SUV will be the first of six planned electric vehicles coming soon from Toyota. Best we can tell, this is the same vehicle that the automaker teased back in the summer of 2019 when it announced its partnership with Subaru. At the time, the company said the EV would be about the size of a RAV4 or Forester, which matches the information released with this latest announcement. The e-TNGA platform can support front-, rear- or all-wheel drive and can be stretched or shrunk with modular battery modules to support various vehicle designs and requirements.

It's also noteworthy that Toyota made this announcement on the same day that Lexus teased an electric concept vehicle of its own. We'd wager that Lexus would use the same e-TNGA platform for its future electric vehicles, and considering the world's fascination with utility vehicles, there's a good chance it'll also be a crossover or SUV.

Toyota says it will unveil the production version of this crossover for the European market "in the coming months." Hopefully when that happens, we'll get more information on when other markets like the United States will get access to Toyota's upcoming electric vehicles.

Related video: