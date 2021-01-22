Podcast

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 and our new long-term Acura TLX | Autoblog Podcast #661

Plus electric Mustang and Corsair, BMW electric M car, Stellantis, and reviewing the Audi A4 and Volvo S60 T8

Jan 22nd 2021 at 2:28PM

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. This week, they talk about the cars they've been driving, including the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 and Audi A4, as well as the recently departed long-term Volvo S60 T8 and the new addition to the long-term fleet, an Acura TLX. In this week's news, they talk about the Stellantis merger completion, some more thoughts about GM at CES, BMW announcing an electric M car, an upcoming electric Lincoln Corsair and the possibility of an electric-only Ford Mustang in 2028.

