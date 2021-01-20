An electric Lincoln Corsair is on the way, Automotive News reports. It’s currently scheduled to arrive in 2026 and will be built at the Oakville, Ontario, assembly plant.

Automotive News’ source for this information is AutoForecast Solutions LLC, an automotive global forecasting company.

“At this point, we’re not sure if it will completely replace the Corsair or if there will be an equivalent gas-powered Corsair. But they would be on two different platforms,” Sam Fiorani, vice-president of AutoForecast Solutions, told Automotive News.

The vehicle is currently going by the name of Corsair-E. It’s no surprise to see that it would require a new platform to build. The Corsair is currently riding on the Ford Escape’s platform, and the highest level of electrification seen there is a plug-in hybrid variant.

This electric Corsair will be one of many EVs/electrified vehicles being manufactured at the Oakville plant in the coming years. It was announced late last year that Ford would build five new electrified models there this decade, with the first scheduled to roll off the assembly line in 2025 and the last in 2028. This could mean full EVs or hybrids, but the split is unknown so far.

Ford still isn’t talking about its specific plans with this Canadian plant. Automotive News received the standard, Ford “does not comment on future products” response when it queried the Blue Oval.

In the meantime, anyone wanting their electrified Lincoln Corsair fix can find it in the Corsair Grand Touring PHEV going on sale soon.

