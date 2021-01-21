The next-gen Ford Mustang reportedly going all-electric, arriving in 2028

There's some scuttlebutt going around that the next-generation Ford Mustang might not appear until late 2028, and that the reason for the delay is because it will be going fully electric. And no, we're not talking about the Mach-E. This is the good old pony car coupe we've known and loved for over half a century.

The report comes from Autoline (at the 4:31 mark), which sources an industry data firm called AutoForecast Solutions. It goes on to say that the next Mustang's sole powertrain will be electric. It will be built at Ford's Flat Rock, Michigan plant with a December 2028 (and likely MY2029 debut) start date. The several-year wait may be a result of Ford having to upgrade the factory, which currently has no electric vehicle lines, to accommodate the new powertrain's construction.

It should be noted that this contradicts our understanding that the current S550 chassis is entering its sunset years. The latest evidence pointed to the next-gen S650 debuting in MY2023. However, this wouldn't be the first time that the seventh-gen Mustang's launch was delayed.

There have been many rumors surrounding the next Mustang. We've seen indications of a Mach 1 trim level and long been told that some electrification, in the form of a hybrid electric variant with V8, is in the works (which could be the Mach version itself). And then there are rumors of an AWD version, which would dovetail nicely with an all-electric powertrain.

We always knew a ICE Mustang couldn't last forever. Ford engineers have stated that an electric pony car isn't a matter of if, but when. We just thought there would be at least one more generation of tire-ripping V8s before that happened. Then again, if the 900-horsepower, 1000 lb-ft Mustang Lithium we saw at SEMA in 2019 is any indication, the rubber shredding is far from over.

We have reached out to AutoForecast Solutions for comment and will update this post if we hear back.

