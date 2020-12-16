Businesses who add an electric Lordstown Endurance pickup to their fleet will be able to count on Camping World's network of retailers for service, the two companies announced. Camping World locations across the nation will be expanded to maintain and repair the trucks, and the partnership could grow in the coming years.

Camping World's 170 service centers will supplement the independently-owned shops that Lordstown plans to establish in America's high-density areas. These stores represent thousands of technicians and service bays, according to a jointly-released statement, and they'll gain the ability to fix mechanical issues as well as body damage to ensure Endurance operators can put their trucks back on the road as quickly as possible.

Spare parts will come from a separate network that Lordstown is currently building. Owners will also benefit from a 24/7 tech hotline, and from the Good Sam's Roadside Assistance Program that Camping World runs.

Looking ahead, Lordstown and Camping World plan to expand their partnership by building an electric RV on the Endurance's basic platform. Details remain few and far between, and it sounds like the project is at the embryonic stage of development. The two partners will also develop a lithium-ion battery pack capable of replacing the gasoline-powered generator found in many RVs and travel trailers currently on the market, and they want to put Good Sam charging stations at Camping World locations around the nation to ensure travelers stay juiced up.

Additional details about the electric RV will be released in early 2021. In the meantime, Lordstown — which recently went public— is planning to begin manufacturing the Endurance in a former General Motors factory located in Lordstown, Ohio, during the second half of next year. Pricing tentatively starts at $52,500.