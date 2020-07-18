About a month after the electric pickup truck's official debut, we finally get a clear look at the 2021 Lordstown Motors Endurance's interior. It's still technically a design rendering, but it's one that's more indicative of the final product than just conceptual sketches.

The interior has a very chunky, truck-like design overall with beveled edges and straight lines throughout. The only curves are the radii on the corners of various trim pieces and the circular horn button on the steering wheel. There's an interesting diamond-stamped steel pattern on the section of dash dividing the climate controls and the air vents. Those air vents are also located in a trim piece that sweeps upward on either side of the top of the dash, echoing the exterior design. Instruments and infotainment are displayed in what's becoming a ubiquitous layout of dual screens mounted in one wide monolith.

The Endurance is slated to go on sale next summer. Pricing has been set at $52,500, and it will be eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit. It diverges from other electric pickup truck designs by using four hub-motors, one for each wheel, rather than dual motors with single-speed transmissions and axle shafts to power the wheels. Lordstown Motors claims 600 horsepower from the quartet of motors. It's also a traditional body-on-frame pickup truck with a solid rear axle. Range is claimed to be over 250 miles and it features support for DC fast charging with a 90% charge possible in 30 to 90 minutes on said charging. The company intends to deliver 20,000 trucks next year.

