Watch today's Lordstown Endurance electric pickup reveal here

Lordstown Motors Corp will show off its planned electric pickup truck at an event at noon EDT today as the startup seeks to begin producing vehicles at a former General Motors factory in northeast Ohio.

Lordstown Motors, which hopes to start delivering the electric pickup to customers by January 2021 and is still working to raise additional capital, will face significant competition from other automakers. Many electric pickups are in the works, not the least of which is a planned electric version of the bestselling vehicle in America, the Ford F-150.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette will attend the event, featuring the pre-production vehicle on Thursday in the politically important state of Ohio.

Ahead of the reveal, Lordstown Motors released a new teaser image of the truck, above. A previous rendering appears further down in this post. The premiere event will be livestreamed on the company’s YouTube channel, here:

"Ohio has always been an auto state, an auto parts state ... and really this is the future," Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said of Lordstown Motors' "Endurance" electric truck on Wednesday.

The fate of the sprawling 6.2-million-square-foot GM plant became a political lightning rod after the largest U.S. automaker announced its planned closure in November 2018, drawing condemnation from U.S. President Donald Trump and many U.S. lawmakers.

As recently as 2016, the GM plant employed 4,500 workers and its March 2019 closure was devastating to the area.

Lordstown Motors, which is 10% owned by Workhorse Group, bought the former GM plant and equipment for $20 million as part of its ambitious plan to begin delivering electric pickup trucks to customers by year end — a goal which has since been delayed to January.

The startup currently has 70 employees and about 100 contractors. Other firms are also preparing to enter the electric truck sector.

GM plans to build its first electric pickup truck in 2021. Tesla plans to start building its electric Cybertruck in 2021, while Nikola Corp plans to build an electric truck by 2022.

Electric vehicle startup Rivian plans to build an electric pickup truck starting in late 2020, while Ford Motor Co will introduce its electric F-150 truck in 2022.

In December, GM and South Korea’s LG Chem said they would invest $2.3 billion to build an electric vehicle battery cell joint venture plant near the Lordstown plant.