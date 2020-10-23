Official

Ram 1500 TRX fuel economy figures are out — and economy isn't the right word

Supercar-like power brings supercar-like thirst

Oct 23rd 2020 at 11:28AM
  2021 Ram 1500 TRX front 3/4 in motion
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX front 3/4
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX front 3/4
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX front 3/4 overhead
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX front 3/4
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX front head-on overhead
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX front head-on
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX rear 3/4
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX rear
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX overhead
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX rear
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX front 3/4
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX front 3/4
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX front 3/4 overhead
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX driver’s side profile overhead
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX front head-on overhead
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX driver’s side profile
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX rear 3/4
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX rear 3/4 overhead
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX rear 3/4 overhead
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX rear with spare tire and wheel carrier
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX group shot rear 3/4
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX side-by-side
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX in motion
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX front head-on
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX rear 3/4
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX front 3/4
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX front 3/4
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX front head-on in motion
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX front 3/4 in motion
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX driver’s side profile in motion
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX front 3/4 wide
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX driver’s side headlight
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX front 3/4
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX front 3/4
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX rear 3/4 in motion
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX wheel articulation
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX water fording
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX water fording
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX water fording
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX water fording
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX headlight
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX front-end
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX under hood air box
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX hood scoop
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX hood scoop, extractors and badging
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX wheel
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX beadlock-capable wheel
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX decal
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX suspension
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX front door badge
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX RamBar
  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX front fender flare

Ram published many statistics when it introduced the 1500 TRX, but one part of the puzzle was missing: fuel economy. It finally released those figures, and they confirm that supercar-like power brings supercar-like thirst.

Driven with a light right foot, the TRX returns 10 mpg in the city, 14 mpg on the highway, and 12 mpg combined. It's the least efficient Hellcat-powered model; Jeep's Grand Cherokee Trackhawk scores 13 mpg combined, while Dodge's Charger and Challenger post 15. Figures for the Durango haven't been published yet, but there's no reason to think it will use more gas than the TRX. At 12 combined, the truck is about on par with the Lamborghini Aventador S.

On the surface, that's not great. Keep in mind the mighty TRX was developed for off-road performance, however, and we doubt fuel economy entered the equation at all. It's a body-on-frame truck powered by a 6.2-liter V8 supercharged to 702 horsepower, it has mammoth 35-inch all-terrain tires to push around, and it weighs 6,350 pounds. Viewed in this light, 12 mpg is actually shockingly decent. Conversely, the folks who designed the Toyota Prius weren't concerned about its water fording ability, its approach angle, or its zero-to-60-mph time.

Motorists who place fuel efficiency at the very top of their priorities list have a growing list of excellent options to choose from, even if they're in the market for a pickup. At the other end of the Ram spectrum, the rear-wheel drive 1500 posts figures of 23, 33, and 26, respectively, when it's equipped with the 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6.

The TRX starts at $71,690 including destination, and it will arrive in showrooms later in 2020.

