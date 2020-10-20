Each and every month, full-size pickup trucks dominate the new-car sales reports in America. It's been that way for years — the Ford F-Series has been America's best-selling vehicle for 38 consecutive years — and it's not going to change any time soon. With that in mind, we've compiled this list of discounts on brand-new full-size pickup trucks using data provided by Truecar, including their average retail prices, average transaction prices and discounts in dollars and percentage off list price. We've also created a visualization of the best deals Americans are scoring on the three best-selling models in America.

If you're looking for the absolute biggest discount you can find on a new truck, look no further than your nearest Ram dealership, then scour the lot for a leftover 2019 1500 model. Buyers are averaging nearly 13% off the cost of the 2019 Ram, paying an average transaction cost of $41,667. That's $6,071 off the average retail price, which equals the best truck deal in October. The 2020 edition isn't discounted nearly as far, averaging $2,852 off for an average transaction price of $48,904.

The next best deal is on the 2019 Ford F-150; its average transaction price of $43,064 equals $3,843 off its sticker price. The 2020 F-150's $2,810 discount means buyers are paying around $47,300. They should know, though, that a brand-new model is coming for 2021, so we'd expect bigger discounts on remaining 2020 inventory in the coming months.

Moving to General Motors, the best deal you'll find is on leftover 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500s, which are selling for an average of $47,043. That's $2,852 off the sticker price. Interestingly, 2020 Silverados are seeing slightly lower transaction prices at $46,009, but with a smaller average discount of $1,693. The 2020 GMC Sierra is mechanically similar to the Chevy, but aimed at buyers who want a bit more luxury. That's reflected in the 2020 Sierra 1500's average transaction price of $54,491, which is $2,131 off its sticker.

