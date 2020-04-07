The Best New Car Deals: April 2020

Best deals on brand-new cars
New car sales have been drastically affected by the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Still, leases end, accidents happen and dealerships across the United States are working hard to keep up with the needs of their customers. Using data provided by TrueCar.com, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best automotive deals for April. We’ve noted the original MSRP, the average transaction price, and the total savings in dollars and as a percentage of the original sticker price.
Basically, we’ve done all the hard work for you! So now, all you need do is compare deals, go on a few test drives, and maybe drive away in a great car (and an even better bargain).
Note that the list descends from the biggest discount by percentage and includes vehicles from the 2019 and 2020 model years.
Last updated April 2020
2020 Volvo S60
MSRP $41,276
Average transaction: $35,583
Discount: $5,693
Percentage off MSRP: 13.8%
The Volvo S60 is a fine new luxury sport sedan, with a pretty exterior, radiant interior, and sparkling road manners. It ranks with the best of luxury sedans with refined power and responsive handling.
There are three drivetrains, so there are three characters of car. A T5 turbo-4 makes 250 horsepower with front-wheel drive; a T6 supercharged turbo-4 generates 316 horsepower with all-wheel drive. The very rare T8 plug-in hybrid is rated at 400 horsepower with AWD. All are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.
The EPA rates the front-drive T5 at 24 mpg city, 36 highway, 28 combined. With all-wheel drive and a supercharged engine, the T6 drops to 21/32/25 mpg. The T8 is rated at 22 miles of electric range with its plug-in hybrid pack on a full charge, and 31 mpg combined when it's run in hybrid mode.
The S60 has an overall length of 187.4 inches long and a 113.1-inch wheelbase. Interior space is fine for up to four adults-and it's a spectacular cabin in top trims, with beautiful wood and leather trim to buff up its pretty design.
2019 Infiniti Q60
MSRP $44,831
Average transaction: $38,757
Discount: $6,074
Percentage off MSRP: 13.6%
The 2019 Infiniti Q60 is a lovely luxury sport coupe that makes an interesting alternative to more staid competitive models. Powered by a twin-turbo V6 that's distantly related to Nissan's ferocious GT-R performance coupe, the Q60 promises a flurry of power, particularly suitable for long cruises.
Pure, Luxe, and Red Sport 400 trim levels are available for 2019. Depending on trim level, the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 generates either 300 or 400 horsepower. The latter version is installed in Red Sport coupes. The capable 7-speed automatic transmission is equipped with a manual-shift mode.
Rear-wheel drive is standard. All-wheel drive is available for $2,000 additional, at every trim level. Red Sport 400 models include a Dynamic Digital Suspension, with normal and sport modes.
2020 Infiniti Q50
MSRP $46,031
Average transaction: $39,896
Discount: $6,135
Percentage off MSRP: 13.3%
Since its debut as a 2014 model, the sharply-styled Infiniti Q50 sedan has given drivers an alternative to prestigious German models. It's back again for the new model year, as it keeps pace with rivals with more standard equipment.
All Q50 sedans now include forward emergency braking and forward-collision warnings. Nissan's luxury division has revised the model lineup and modified equipment, while refreshing both exterior and interior appearance.
The Q50 comes in several trim levels: base Pure, Luxe, Sport, and Red Sport. Infiniti dropped the Q50 Hybrid last year.
Infiniti offers a trio of powertrain choices. The base turbocharged 4-cylinder engine makes 208 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Able to outshine budget-level Audis and BMWs, the base engine comes only in Pure trim level.
Luxe and Sport trims are equipped with a 3.0-liter turbo V6 that develops 300 horsepower and 295 pound-feet. The 300-hp engine pits the Q50 against such performance rivals as the competitors like Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 and BMW M340i. In the Red Sport edition, the 3.0 V6 reaches even higher into performance territory, producing 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet.
All Q50 sedans use a 7-speed automatic transmission, coupled to standard rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is available with any powertrain for an additional $2,000.
2020 Acura MDX
MSRP $53,192
Average transaction: $46,239
Discount: $6,953
Percentage off MSRP: 13.1%
The Acura MDX full-size crossover has aged quite well, following its freshening for the 2017 model year. Likely due for a redesign before long, the MDX carries on with either a gasoline V-6 engine or a hybrid powertrain.
The MDX can be equipped with an A-Spec sport appearance package. Enhancement of its 9-speed automatic transmission promises more fluid acceleration. New 20-inch alloy wheels are included in the Advance Package.
Officially, the MDX comes in a single form, with option groups serving as trim levels. In addition to the basic Standard model, the lineup includes Technology, Advance, Entertainment, and A-Spec versions. Acura also offers a Sport Hybrid.
Except for the Sport Hybrid, each MDX contains a 3.5-liter V-6 that produces 290 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque, working with a 9-speed automatic transmission. Front-drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is available and standard for the A-Spec.
In the Sport Hybrid, a battery/gasoline powertrain is adapted from Acura's NSX supercar, tuned for efficiency instead of performance. A 3.0-liter V-6, rated at 257 horsepower, mates with electric motors that drive the front and rear wheels separately. Combined output totals 321 horsepower, sent to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Acura says the “Sport” prefix is deliberate, claiming that model promises a sportier experience, as well as greater fuel economy and improved traction. The Sport Hybrid's mechanical torque-vectoring system can move 100 percent of power to left or right wheels, and up to 70 percent to rear wheels when needed.
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS
MSRP $72,924
Average transaction: $63,798
Discount: $9,127
Percentage off MSRP: 12.5%
Mercedes-Benz introduced a brand-new GLS SUV for the 2020 model year, but this discount applies to the previous 2019 edition. Traditional in design and appearance, the three-row 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS is a direct descendant of the former GL-Class SUV. Audaciously big and boxy, Mercedes-Benz offers a trio of trim levels: GLS 450, GLS 550, and AMG GLS 63. Each gets its own engine.
The GLS 450 is powered by a twin-turbo V6, rated at 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque and driving a 9-speed automatic transmission.
In the GLS 550, a 4.7-liter V8 churns out 449 horsepower and 516 pound-feet, using the same 9-speed automatic. All-wheel drive is standard on GLS 450 and GLS 550. An available Off-Road group adds a locking center differential and a reduction gear.
Topping the trio, the blazing AMG GLS 63 gets a 5.5-liter V8 that generates 577 horsepower and 561 pound-feet. A stronger 7-speed automatic is installed, to handle the extra power.
2019 Infiniti QX80
MSRP $66,895
Average transaction: $58,529
Discount: $8,366
Percentage off MSRP: 12.5%
Big V8 power translates to impressive capabilities in the Infiniti QX80, the brand's largest SUV. Renamed back in 2014 and facelifted for the 2018 model year, the full-size luxury SUV has aged quite well. It's a big and bulky SUV that consumes plenty of premium-grade gasoline as it puts an emphasis on towing and hauling.
Just two trim levels are offered: base (Luxe) and Limited. Both boast a 5.6-liter V8 that unleashes 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque through a 7-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard on the base model, with four-wheel drive available for an extra $3,100. Limiteds get standard 4WD.
When suitably equipped, a QX80 can tow up to 8,500 pounds — sufficient to haul a camper, but far less than a Chevrolet Suburban or Ford Expedition.
2019 Audi A6
MSRP $63,797
Average transaction: $56,103
Discount: $7,694
Percentage off MSRP: 12.1%
The shapely Audi A6 midsize sedan was redesigned for 2019, and most of the big gains come in less visible ways. Yes, the shape's been subtly tweaked, but more important are its stiffer chassis and lighter body, which improves the 2019 A6's ride and handling.
Likewise, its former supercharged 3.0-liter V6 has been replaced by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that makes the same horsepower, but has much more torque that comes on at lower rpm and peaks later. It also uses a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that can power accessories such as heat and air conditioning when the car is stopped, but not when it's shut off.
The new engine makes 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, which is 44 more pound-feet of torque than the old engine. Its acceleration from 0-60 mph takes 5.1 seconds, same as the previous year. It's mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and all-wheel drive, which cuts power to the rear wheels when extra traction isn't needed.
The wheelbase of the 2019 A6 is a half-inch longer than before, although the interior room is the same, roomy enough for a midsize car. On the outside, the length is the same, the grille is bigger, the fender flares understated, and there are new headlights and taillights.
The base Premium model has an unchanged dashboard layout, but the other two models, Premium Plus and Prestige, feature three screens: a 12.3-inch digital dash, a 10.2-inch infotainment touchscreen, and an 8.6-inch touchscreen for vehicle functions. The improvement was made to better display all the various functions, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, now standard.
EPA fuel mileage is 22 mpg city, 29 highway, and 25 combined on premium gas. That's 1 mpg better than the all-wheel-drive BMW 540i and 2 mpg better than the Mercedes-Benz E300.
2020 Acura TLX
MSRP $39,558
Average transaction: $34,797
Discount: $4,761
Percentage off MSRP: 12%
Though short on the swagger that identifies some luxury-sedan rivals, the mid-size Acura TLX doesn't hold back on premium features.
Acura's TLX shuns conventional trim levels. Offered with either 4-cylinder (2.4L) or V6 (3.5L) power, it comes in base form or can incorporate one of several option packages.
The 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine makes 206 horsepower and 182 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive, coupled with four-wheel steering, is the sole configuration with this engine. An 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters is standard for 4-cylinder models.
All-wheel drive is standard with 3.5-liter V6 models, rated at 290 horsepower and 267 pound-feet. With the V6, a 9-speed automatic takes over, also fitted with paddles.
A-Spec trim is now available for 4-cylinder TLX models, as well as with the V6. Exclusive design features give the A-Spec edition a sportier appearance. In addition to a blacked-out grille and more assertive bodywork, each A-Spec variant comes with LED fog lights. Pushing the 'dark-mode' theme further yet, the 19-inch wheels are painted Shark Gray, LED taillight covers are tinted, and a gloss-black spoiler sits atop the decklid.
Every TLX boasts a comprehensive bundle of standard features and advanced technology, aimed at making driving more intuitive as well as comfortable. Specifically, each TLX is fitted with adaptive cruise control and active lane assist. Automatic emergency braking is complemented by forward collision warnings.
Base models may be fitted with blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts. A-Spec versions make that safety feature standard.
2020 Acura RLX
MSRP $62,466
Average transaction: $54,981
Discount: $7,485
Percentage off MSRP: 12%
In the bountiful crop of luxury sedans, the Acura RLX cuts a unique path. It has an advanced powertrain and a high level of passenger comfort, and a subtle shape that doesn't shout its credentials.
Little changed for the 2019 model year in the wake of a 2018 refresh. New styling included a massive diamond-shaped grille, along with new LED headlights and taillights.
Acura sells the RLX with a choice between two powertrains, each incorporating an Advance Package.
Like other Acura models, the RLX comes in two distinct flavors: conventional and hybrid. In the former, a 3.5-liter gasoline V6 engine develops 310 horsepower and 272 pound-feet of torque, driving the front wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Acura's Sport Hybrid pairs that V6 engine to three electric motors and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Offered only with all-wheel drive, the Sport Hybrid boasts a potent 377 total horsepower (combined). Rear-wheel steering is included, promising a tad more confidence when cornering.
2019 Audi A4
MSRP $43,528
Average transaction: $38,313
Discount: $5,215
Percentage off MSRP: 12%
The Audi A4 sedan and wagon give drivers a solid choice among sporty German sedans, especially if it's front-wheel-drive that they prefer.
The standard engine for front-wheel-drive models is an impressively smooth 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder making 188 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque, teamed with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with paddle shifters. It's a brilliant powertrain for an everyday car, able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds.
All-wheel-drive models get a more potent engine, a 2.0-liter turbo-4 making 252 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque, using that same 7-speed twin-clutch. It accelerates from 0-60 mph in 5.6 seconds.
Fuel economy is excellent with both engines. The front-wheel-drive A4 is rated by the EPA at 27 mpg city, 34 highway, 30 combined; the all-wheel-drive version is rated at 23 mpg city, 34 highway, 27 combined.