The Best New Car Deals: April 2020

MSRP $63,797

Average transaction: $56,103

Discount: $7,694

Percentage off MSRP: 12.1%

The shapely Audi A6 midsize sedan was redesigned for 2019, and most of the big gains come in less visible ways. Yes, the shape's been subtly tweaked, but more important are its stiffer chassis and lighter body, which improves the 2019 A6's ride and handling.

Likewise, its former supercharged 3.0-liter V6 has been replaced by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that makes the same horsepower, but has much more torque that comes on at lower rpm and peaks later. It also uses a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that can power accessories such as heat and air conditioning when the car is stopped, but not when it's shut off.

The new engine makes 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, which is 44 more pound-feet of torque than the old engine. Its acceleration from 0-60 mph takes 5.1 seconds, same as the previous year. It's mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and all-wheel drive, which cuts power to the rear wheels when extra traction isn't needed.

The wheelbase of the 2019 A6 is a half-inch longer than before, although the interior room is the same, roomy enough for a midsize car. On the outside, the length is the same, the grille is bigger, the fender flares understated, and there are new headlights and taillights.

The base Premium model has an unchanged dashboard layout, but the other two models, Premium Plus and Prestige, feature three screens: a 12.3-inch digital dash, a 10.2-inch infotainment touchscreen, and an 8.6-inch touchscreen for vehicle functions. The improvement was made to better display all the various functions, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, now standard.

EPA fuel mileage is 22 mpg city, 29 highway, and 25 combined on premium gas. That's 1 mpg better than the all-wheel-drive BMW 540i and 2 mpg better than the Mercedes-Benz E300.